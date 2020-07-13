Rep. John Katko unveils legislative package to bolster U.S. cybersecurity

Three bills that aim to strengthen national cybersecurity are included in a package introduced by U.S. Rep. John Katko.
The three measures are based on recommendations from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission's inaugural report, which was released this year. The commission's membership includes two members of the House of Representatives, U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Jim Langevin, both of whom Katko, R-Camillus has worked with on cybersecurity-related legislation.
Among the bills introduced by Katko is a bill that would establish a five-year term for the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which was created in 2018. The director would be limited to two terms and would have the same standing as a deputy secretary and secretaries of the military branches.
The legislation also seeks to depoliticize the assistant director positions at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency by placing them in the same category as career public servants. The assistant directors are appointed by the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
A separate bill authored by Katko would mandate that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency create a program that would allow for collaboration between private and public cybersecurity workers. The program would allow workers in either the private or public sectors to work in another's field, according to Katko's office. Existing programs that are in place would be expanded.
The final bill in the legislative package would bolster the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency through a comprehensive review. The agency would be required to examine how additional federal funds could support federal information systems management, national risk management and public-private cybersecurity and integration.
The agency's facilities and workforce structure would be subject to review, too.
CISA would report to Congress within one year of the legislation becoming law. It must submit a report and recommendations to the General Services Administration regarding its facility needs, and the GSA would provide its findings to the president and relevant House and Senate committees within 30 days of the report.
Katko, the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, believes it's "far overdue" for the U.S. to treat cybersecurity as a serious issue.
"Underscoring this fact, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, American businesses and governments, as well as individuals working from home, have experienced a significant uptick in cyberattacks," Katko said. "As a nation, it's clear we must do better to prepare for and respond to these attacks."
There have been other cybersecurity bills authored or supported by Katko. In June, he introduced a bill that would create the national cyber director position within the White House. The national cyber director would oversee U.S. cybersecurity policy. Like the package unveiled on Monday, the bill is based on a recommendation from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
