Rep. John Katko unveils legislative package to bolster U.S. cybersecurity

The final bill in the legislative package would bolster the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency through a comprehensive review. The agency would be required to examine how additional federal funds could support federal information systems management, national risk management and public-private cybersecurity and integration.

The agency's facilities and workforce structure would be subject to review, too.

CISA would report to Congress within one year of the legislation becoming law. It must submit a report and recommendations to the General Services Administration regarding its facility needs, and the GSA would provide its findings to the president and relevant House and Senate committees within 30 days of the report.

Katko, the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, believes it's "far overdue" for the U.S. to treat cybersecurity as a serious issue.

"Underscoring this fact, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, American businesses and governments, as well as individuals working from home, have experienced a significant uptick in cyberattacks," Katko said. "As a nation, it's clear we must do better to prepare for and respond to these attacks."

There have been other cybersecurity bills authored or supported by Katko. In June, he introduced a bill that would create the national cyber director position within the White House. The national cyber director would oversee U.S. cybersecurity policy. Like the package unveiled on Monday, the bill is based on a recommendation from the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

