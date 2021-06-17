Rep. John Katko urges EU to reconsider trade policies that hurt CNY dairy farms

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking the European Union to reconsider new trade requirements scheduled to take effect this summer that would impact dairy, food and other agricultural products from the United States.

The European Union is planning to institute new entry certificate requirements for U.S. agricultural and food exports on Aug. 21. Katko, R-Camillus, criticized the requirements as duplicative and onerous. He thinks it could lead to central New York dairy farmers being shut out of European markets.

Katko wrote a letter to EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis urging the European Union to reconsider the requirements. He also asked the EU to delay the effective date of the new trade rules.

In the letter, Katko also noted that U.S. dairy producers should have more access to European markets. U.S. dairy exports to Europe are less than one-tenth of the dairy exported from Europe to the U.S. annually, he explained.

"The dairy industry plays a vital role in our regional economy and supports hundreds of workers and families," Katko said. "For this industry to grow, we need to ensure our producers have reliable market access and are not subjected to unfair trade practices."