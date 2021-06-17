Rep. John Katko urges EU to reconsider trade policies that hurt CNY dairy farms

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking the European Union to reconsider new trade requirements scheduled to take effect this summer that would impact dairy, food and other agricultural products from the United States.
The European Union is planning to institute new entry certificate requirements for U.S. agricultural and food exports on Aug. 21. Katko, R-Camillus, criticized the requirements as duplicative and onerous. He thinks it could lead to central New York dairy farmers being shut out of European markets.
Katko wrote a letter to EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis urging the European Union to reconsider the requirements. He also asked the EU to delay the effective date of the new trade rules.
In the letter, Katko also noted that U.S. dairy producers should have more access to European markets. U.S. dairy exports to Europe are less than one-tenth of the dairy exported from Europe to the U.S. annually, he explained.
"The dairy industry plays a vital role in our regional economy and supports hundreds of workers and families," Katko said. "For this industry to grow, we need to ensure our producers have reliable market access and are not subjected to unfair trade practices."
One central New York business that will be affected by the new trade requirements is Cayuga Milk Ingredients in Aurelius. The company exports many of its products and has faced other hurdles to trade markets, including in Canada and China.
Kevin Ellis, CEO of Cayuga Milk Ingredients, lauded Katko for opposing the EU's new rules for dairy exporters.
"We, at Cayuga Milk Ingredients, have developed very strategic trading relationships within the EU block of nations, and these new EU export requirements will have detrimental effects on New York dairy farmers," he said.
In his letter to Lambrinidis, Katko requested a meeting with the ambassador to "discuss actionable steps you can take toward swift resolution of this important trade policy matter." He also panned the EU's "unduly prescriptive approach" to regulating agricultural trade. That approach, he says, creates uncertainty over whether access to the European market will close.
"Prescriptive process rules for how importers must demonstrate the safety of their products are unduly restrictive and undermine progress in advancing the transatlantic trade relationship," Katko added.
