Rep. John Katko votes against $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

"With a price tag of nearly $2 trillion, this bill will become one of the largest partisan spending measures ever passed by Congress and leave an unprecedented financial burden for generations to come," Katko said. "Instead of taking a targeted approach that delivers immediate relief where there is an unmet need, a significant portion of this bill will not be spent until after 2022 and will add to the billions in unspent relief funding. Moving forward on this package without further bipartisan debate also ignores warnings from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which has previously stated that policies in this bill could make it harder for businesses to rebuild their workforce.