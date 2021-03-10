Rep. John Katko votes against $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined with other Republicans in opposing a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that received final congressional approval on Wednesday.
The House passed the bill by a 220-211 vote. It was a party-line vote with one exception: U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, broke with his party to oppose the plan.
Katko, R-Camillus, voted against the initial version of the relief bill when the House passed it in late February. He deemed the bill "unacceptable," in part because it lacked input from Republicans. He also criticized certain provisions, including the inclusion of language that would increase the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.
Before that first vote, Katko indicated to The Citizen that he would be more likely to support the COVID-19 relief plan — President Joe Biden's first legislative priority — if it didn't include the minimum wage hike.
The final version of the aid bill, which the Senate passed over the weekend, does not contain a minimum wage increase. But that wasn't enough to win Katko's support.
In a statement, he again criticized Democrats for advancing a "massive partisan spending package" and not collaborating with Republicans.
"With a price tag of nearly $2 trillion, this bill will become one of the largest partisan spending measures ever passed by Congress and leave an unprecedented financial burden for generations to come," Katko said. "Instead of taking a targeted approach that delivers immediate relief where there is an unmet need, a significant portion of this bill will not be spent until after 2022 and will add to the billions in unspent relief funding. Moving forward on this package without further bipartisan debate also ignores warnings from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which has previously stated that policies in this bill could make it harder for businesses to rebuild their workforce.
"There are provisions in this bill that I support, and advocated for, including funds to strengthen national vaccination and testing programs, immediate assistance to working families, expanded support for struggling businesses, and aid for local governments. However, on balance, I cannot support this bill."
The legislation includes $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, $300 weekly payments for those receiving unemployment, a temporary expansion of the child tax credit to $3,600 for children under age 6 and 3,000 for children ages 6 to 17, more than $7 billion to help businesses affected by the pandemic and over $14 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The bill would also provide $350 billion in direct aid to state and local governments. New York state will receive more than $12.5 billion, with local governments getting nearly $11 billion.
According to a summary released by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office, the local governments in Katko's district — which includes Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western part of Oswego County — will receive an estimated $351.1 million. That includes $126.1 million for Syracuse, $89.3 million for Onondaga County, $22.1 million for Auburn and $14.8 million for Cayuga County.
With the final passage of the bill in Congress, Biden will sign it on Friday.
"This legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation — the essential workers, the working people who built this country, the people who keep this country going — a fighting chance," Biden said.
