Rep. John Katko votes against House 'red flag' gun safety bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko has been a proponent of "red flag" laws to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals, but on Thursday he voted against a House Democratic proposal that aims to prevent mass shootings.

The House passed legislation authored by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat, to establish federal extreme risk protection orders. According to the bill, a family member or law enforcement officer could petition a court if someone poses a risk to themselves or others. If the order is granted, the individual will be required to forfeit their firearms and ammunition.

The initial order would last 14 days, but it's possible that the petitioner could seek a long-term order. In that case, a hearing would be held to determine whether such an order should be granted.

The bill also seeks to encourage states to enact red flag laws by providing grant funding for the implementation of extreme risk protection orders.

The House passed the legislation by a 224-202 vote, with 219 Democrats and five Republicans supporting the measure. One Democrat and 201 Republicans opposed it.

"We voted to save the lives of our children, to protect our families, and to do what is right," said McBath, whose son was shot and killed in 2012.

Katko first introduced a red flag proposal in 2018 in the aftermath of the shooting in Parkland, Florida. That bill would've given states priority for federal police grants if they adopted red flag laws.

But Katko opposed the House Democrats' bill because, according to a spokesperson, the "evidentiary standards and due process protections under this legislation, as well as the establishment of a federal red flag statute, differ significantly from the Protecting Our Communities and Rights Act, legislation previously introduced and strongly advanced for by Rep. Katko."

"Due to these differences, Rep. Katko was unable to support this legislation on the House floor, however, he remains encouraged by the consideration of federal support for state red flag laws by the bipartisan Senate working group," the spokesperson added.

The passage of the red flag bill followed a series of gun safety votes on Wednesday. The House passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, a gun safety package that included provisions to raise the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 and crack down on gun trafficking.

Katko voted against the bill despite supporting most of its provisions.

Congress is hoping to pass a gun safety bill, but it's unlikely the House measures will advance in the Senate. A bipartisan group of senators is working to negotiate a gun safety measure.

