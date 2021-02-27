Rep. John Katko votes against 'unacceptable' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko joined with other Republicans in opposing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal that the House of Representatives passed late Friday.
The legislation, a priority for President Joe Biden early in his term, cleared its first hurdle. The bill includes $1,400 payments to millions of Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits for those out of work and $350 billion for state and local governments. There is also additional funding for COVID vaccinations and aid for small businesses.
But there were other provisions attached that Katko, R-Camillus, opposes. While it may not appear in the final measure, the House kept the language in its bill that increases the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour.
In an interview with The Citizen two weeks ago, Katko signaled his opposition to the minimum wage hike and that he would be more likely to support the COVID-19 relief package if it didn't include the increase.
After the vote, Katko said in a statement that the House Democrats' COVID-19 relief proposal is "unacceptable" and won't pass the Senate. The Senate parliamentarian has already ruled that the minimum wage increase can't be included in the final Senate bill.
"From the start of the pandemic, I've worked across party lines to advocate for relief and have been at the forefront of efforts to deliver funds to accelerate vaccine distribution and aid for small businesses, local governments and working families," Katko said. "The bill before the House today was developed without bipartisan input and is riddled with partisan priorities intended to appease the far-left."
Katko added that the proposed $15 minimum wage would "cripple the very small businesses we should be trying to help. He cited a Congressional Budget Office report that found increasing the minimum wage would lift nearly 1 million people out of poverty and increase federal tax revenues. But there would be an estimated 1.4 million job losses due to the pay hike.
In early February, Katko and the Republican Governance Group, a coalition of moderate GOP members, asked Biden to pursue a bipartisan process for developing a final COVID-19 aid package. Katko wanted Biden and congressional Democrats, which control the majorities in both houses, to avoid a "partisan" budget reconciliation process. Budget reconciliation sets strict parameters for passing legislation, but it also allows the houses to pass measures by a simple majority.
The House's passage of the bill is the first step. The Senate will likely pass a bill that doesn't include a minimum wage increase. At least two Senate Democrats have said they oppose including a minimum wage hike in the COVID-19 relief package.
Once there is a final agreement on the aid bill, it's possible that Katko would support it if it doesn't contain the minimum wage increase. But for now, he opposed what the Democrats put forth late Friday.
"There is strong support on both sides of the aisle for additional relief legislation, and I urge the Senate to strip partisan provisions from this measure and advance bipartisan legislation that delivers meaningful, targeted COVID-19 relief to central New York and communities nationwide," Katko said.
