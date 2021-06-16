Rep. John Katko wants $60B more for restaurants after voting against relief bill

Three months after voting against the COVID-19 relief bill that created the program, U.S. Rep. John Katko is supporting legislation that would add $60 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Katko, R-Camillus, is a co-sponsor of the bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, to replenish the fund overseen by the Small Business Administration.

The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed in March, included $28.6 billion for restaurants. According to Blumenauer, more than 362,000 businesses applied for nearly $75 billion in aid — far more than the appropriation for the program.

Restaurants can receive funding to replace revenue losses during the pandemic. Awards of up to $10 million are available for each business, with no more than $5 million for each location.

When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, no Republicans voted for the legislation. Katko criticized it as a "massive partisan spending package," but acknowledged that there were provisions he liked, including "expanded support for struggling businesses."

Last year, he co-sponsored legislation introduced by Blumenauer to create a $120 billion fund to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.