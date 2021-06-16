Rep. John Katko wants $60B more for restaurants after voting against relief bill

Three months after voting against the COVID-19 relief bill that created the program, U.S. Rep. John Katko is supporting legislation that would add $60 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
Katko, R-Camillus, is a co-sponsor of the bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat, to replenish the fund overseen by the Small Business Administration.
The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed in March, included $28.6 billion for restaurants. According to Blumenauer, more than 362,000 businesses applied for nearly $75 billion in aid — far more than the appropriation for the program.
Restaurants can receive funding to replace revenue losses during the pandemic. Awards of up to $10 million are available for each business, with no more than $5 million for each location.
When Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, no Republicans voted for the legislation. Katko criticized it as a "massive partisan spending package," but acknowledged that there were provisions he liked, including "expanded support for struggling businesses."
Last year, he co-sponsored legislation introduced by Blumenauer to create a $120 billion fund to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.
"Restaurants in central New York have been among the hardest local businesses hit by the pandemic," Katko said Tuesday. "That's why, throughout this crisis, I've been a staunch advocate for restaurant relief and most recently cosponsored the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021. This bipartisan bill would replenish the successful Restaurant Revitalization Fund with $60 billion in additional funding to support applicants currently waiting for relief."
Katko also praised Cayuga and Onondaga counties for creating programs that support restaurants. Onondaga County offered vouchers for gift cards and provided a match to double the value of the cards. Cayuga County is planning to use federal funds to launch a similar initiative.
"Restaurants are pillars in our communities," Katko said. "It's critical that we deliver the relief they need."
Other Republicans are supporting the bill to add more money to the fund for restaurants, despite their opposition to the American Rescue Plan.
In May, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sent a letter to House leaders urging them to replenish the fund. The letter was signed by Katko and two other New York Republicans, U.S. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis and Tom Reed.
Blumenauer introduced his bill with U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican. In the Senate, U.S. Sens. Krysten Sinema, a Democrat, and Roger Wicker, a Republican, are leading the effort.
"The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a vital, financial lifeline for our independent, local restaurants that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Fitzpatrick, who also voted against the American Rescue Plan. "Due to the overwhelming demand for relief, Congress must work together on a bipartisan basis to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as soon as possible."
Republicans have been criticized for promoting the restaurant relief program and other parts of the American Rescue Plan after voting against it. When Biden appeared at an event in May, he held up a list of GOP members of Congress who touted initiatives that were part of the COVID-19 aid package. There were four New Yorkers on the card, including U.S. Reps. Andrew Garbarino, Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin.
Katko wasn't listed.
