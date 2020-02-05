Rep. John Katko wants Democrats, GOP to follow his election security panel blueprint

U.S. Rep. John Katko spoke the House Republican conference Wednesday about a major subject: election security.
Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen that he provided a template for Republican members to hold election security roundtables in their districts. His remarks came two weeks after holding an election security-themed discussion at Onondaga Community College.
For that event, Katko invited election commissioners in the 24th Congressional District and representatives from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. CISA's regional director, John Durkin, attended the event and answered questions.
You have free articles remaining.
At the roundtable, Katko praised New York's efforts to ensure election infrastructure is protected and that the integrity of the vote is preserved. However, he mentioned that other states' election security measures lag behind New York.
In a phone interview, Katko highlighted the importance of the briefings after the problems exposed in Iowa with the Democratic presidential caucus. While there weren't cybersecurity issues, he said the disruption "undermines people's confidence in the results."
That's a concern with other elections, specifically the presidential election, because the United States' adversaries hope to interfere in elections and cause people to doubt the outcomes. Russia interfered in the 2016 election. While the hacking of the Democratic National Committee received the most attention, Russians attempted to access voter registration databases across the country.
Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, wants to help Democrats hold election security roundtables, too. He plans to give his template to U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee.
"This is a bipartisan issue and I don't care who gets credit for it," Katko said. "I just want the information to get out there."
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.