Rep. John Katko wants Democrats, GOP to follow his election security panel blueprint

That's a concern with other elections, specifically the presidential election, because the United States' adversaries hope to interfere in elections and cause people to doubt the outcomes. Russia interfered in the 2016 election. While the hacking of the Democratic National Committee received the most attention, Russians attempted to access voter registration databases across the country.

Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, wants to help Democrats hold election security roundtables, too. He plans to give his template to U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat who serves on the House Homeland Security Committee.

"This is a bipartisan issue and I don't care who gets credit for it," Katko said. "I just want the information to get out there."

