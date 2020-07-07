Rep. John Katko wants federal agencies to develop plans for future COVID-19 spikes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill proposed by U.S. Rep. John Katko would require federal government agencies to develop response plans for another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Katko, R-Camillus, introduced the legislation on Tuesday. Federal agencies would draft plans and submit them to Congress. The plans would include details on how they would respond to future spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The plans would include the agency's goals, challenges they may face during an outbreak and how they would communicate with Congress.

"With reports of COVID-19 spiking in most states, central New York working families, frontline health care workers and business owners are concerned that we will experience a 'second wave,'" Katko said. "With our community still confronting the devastating impacts of COVID-19, we cannot in good faith move forward without learning from the missteps made by those overseeing the response effort."

The legislation comes as many states have reported a high number of COVID-19 cases. New York has gone against the trend. The state reported 588 new cases on Tuesday. By comparison, Florida reported 7,347 new cases.

Nationwide, there have been nearly 3 million cases and more than 130,000 deaths due to COVID-19.