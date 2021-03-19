Rep. John Katko wants leaders in Congress to pursue bipartisan infrastructure deal

As President Joe Biden makes infrastructure a top priority, U.S. Rep. John Katko hopes that congressional leaders will take a bipartisan approach in negotiating what is expected to be a large legislative package.
Katko, R-Camillus, joined with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, to lead a letter signed by other Democrats and Republicans in Congress. The letter, which was sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, emphasized the need for lawmakers to avoid partisanship while working on a long-term infrastructure bill.
"Simply put, our constituents are counting on us to deliver substantive investments to our highways, roads and bridges, transit systems and railways, ports and airports, water and sewer systems, energy systems and power grid, and broadband and communication networks," the members of Congress wrote.
Two weeks ago, Biden met with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss an infrastructure plan. Katko was one of the attendees at the White House meeting.
At the meeting, Katko showed Biden a plan he authored with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. The plan covers many of the areas as the proposal Biden released during his presidential campaign.
The push for an infrastructure deal will be a test for Biden. There is bipartisan agreement that a large-scale package is needed, but an agreement has been elusive. Infrastructure was a priority for former President Donald Trump, but he couldn't get a deal done even with Republican control of the House and Senate.
Now, Biden is making it a priority and has majorities in both houses of Congress. But some Democrats and Republicans, especially moderate members of their respective parties, don't want a partisan solution.
These members, including Katko, agree that an infrastructure package is needed. In their letter, they note that the lack of investment in surface infrastructure will cost the average American family $1,060 a year and suppress gross domestic product growth by $897 billion. They also worry about the impact of the COVID-19 impact on state and local governments, which fund most infrastructure projects.
"With these goals in mind, we write to express our shared commitment to prioritizing bipartisan infrastructure reform in the months ahead," Katko and his colleagues wrote. "Our hope is that Congress and the Biden administration can work together to bring a comprehensive infrastructure package to the floor later this year."
