Rep. John Katko wants leaders in Congress to pursue bipartisan infrastructure deal

The push for an infrastructure deal will be a test for Biden. There is bipartisan agreement that a large-scale package is needed, but an agreement has been elusive. Infrastructure was a priority for former President Donald Trump, but he couldn't get a deal done even with Republican control of the House and Senate.

Now, Biden is making it a priority and has majorities in both houses of Congress. But some Democrats and Republicans, especially moderate members of their respective parties, don't want a partisan solution.

These members, including Katko, agree that an infrastructure package is needed. In their letter, they note that the lack of investment in surface infrastructure will cost the average American family $1,060 a year and suppress gross domestic product growth by $897 billion. They also worry about the impact of the COVID-19 impact on state and local governments, which fund most infrastructure projects.

"With these goals in mind, we write to express our shared commitment to prioritizing bipartisan infrastructure reform in the months ahead," Katko and his colleagues wrote. "Our hope is that Congress and the Biden administration can work together to bring a comprehensive infrastructure package to the floor later this year."

