Rep. John Katko wants Medicare to cover hearing aids

After getting an earful from constituents over the years, U.S. Rep. John Katko is hoping to expand Medicare to include hearing aids.

A bill introduced by Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat, would require Medicare to cover hearing aids and tests. The insurance program for seniors doesn't cover hearing aids or exams, according to Medicare.gov.

There are some Medicare Advantage plans that cover hearing aids. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers.

The lack of Medicare coverage for hearing aids has been a complaint Katko has heard from central New York constituents. On a recent telephone town hall, a caller mentioned the challenges of Medicare not covering hearing aids.

"With millions of seniors relying on Medicare as their primary source of healthcare, it is imperative Medicare recipients have access to the care and resources they need," Katko said in a statement.

If Katko is successful, it would be a major change for Medicare.