Rep. John Katko wants Medicare to cover hearing aids

After getting an earful from constituents over the years, U.S. Rep. John Katko is hoping to expand Medicare to include hearing aids.
A bill introduced by Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat, would require Medicare to cover hearing aids and tests. The insurance program for seniors doesn't cover hearing aids or exams, according to Medicare.gov.
There are some Medicare Advantage plans that cover hearing aids. Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers.
The lack of Medicare coverage for hearing aids has been a complaint Katko has heard from central New York constituents. On a recent telephone town hall, a caller mentioned the challenges of Medicare not covering hearing aids.
"With millions of seniors relying on Medicare as their primary source of healthcare, it is imperative Medicare recipients have access to the care and resources they need," Katko said in a statement.
If Katko is successful, it would be a major change for Medicare.
One in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 have hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Aging. But with Medicare not covering hearing aids or audiology assessments, many seniors must pay for the devices and testing on their own. This can cost them up to $5,000, according to Katko's office.
"I have spoken with countless seniors across central New York who struggle to afford hearing aids and exams due to the lack of Medicare coverage," Katko said. "For this reason, I am pleased to introduce the bipartisan HEAR Act. This important legislation requires Medicare to cover hearing aids and other related hearing services."
Katko added, "After contributing to Medicare their entire lives, we must ensure seniors in our community have access to comprehensive healthcare that meets their individual needs."
The bill has been referred to two panels: The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee.
