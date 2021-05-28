Rep. John Katko wants to expand lead screening for children

"Families in Syracuse and throughout central New York understand the impact of lead exposure all too well," Katko said. "Lead poisoning can have a devastating impact on the health and cognitive development of children in our community. Early detection is critical to preventing the long-term impacts of lead exposure and it's why I'm reintroducing the Preventing Lead Poisoning Act, which helps ensure every at-risk child receives timely lead screening and appropriate care."

Katko's bill has bipartisan support in the House of Representatives. It is co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Reps. David Cicilline, Josh Gottheimer, Joe Morelle and Gwen Moore. U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is also a co-sponsor.

A similar measure has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, Bob Menendez and Rob Portman.

The legislation is also supported by central New York leaders. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said it will ensure more children are screened for lead poisoning.

Kerry Quaglia, CEO Of Home HeadQuarters, said his organization supports the bill. He noted that Home HeadQuarters see how high rates of lead poisoning affects children.

"This much-needed check is a step in the right direction," he said.

