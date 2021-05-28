Rep. John Katko wants to expand lead screening for children

U.S. Rep. John Katko is renewing his push to expand lead screening for young children.
Katko, R-Camillus, reintroduced his bill this week that would codify guidance for Medicaid into law. Children enrolled in Medicaid must be screened for lead poisoning at 12 and 24 months. If they haven't been tested, they must be screened between ages 2-6. The legislation would expand the screening requirements to enrollees in the Children's Health Insurance Program.
The bill would also require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create best practices for collecting data on childhood blood level testing. The federal government would provide $10 million over a two-year period to help state health departments adopt those best practices.
Katko says the legislation would help children in central New York, particularly Syracuse where there are high rates of children with lead poisoning. One estimate found that 11% of children in the city have elevated lead levels.
In 2019, Katko held a roundtable discussion with then-Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on lead poisoning in Syracuse.
Lead poisoning can be harmful to young children. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can affect brain development.
"Families in Syracuse and throughout central New York understand the impact of lead exposure all too well," Katko said. "Lead poisoning can have a devastating impact on the health and cognitive development of children in our community. Early detection is critical to preventing the long-term impacts of lead exposure and it's why I'm reintroducing the Preventing Lead Poisoning Act, which helps ensure every at-risk child receives timely lead screening and appropriate care."
Katko's bill has bipartisan support in the House of Representatives. It is co-sponsored by Democratic U.S. Reps. David Cicilline, Josh Gottheimer, Joe Morelle and Gwen Moore. U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican, is also a co-sponsor.
A similar measure has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, Bob Menendez and Rob Portman.
The legislation is also supported by central New York leaders. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said it will ensure more children are screened for lead poisoning.
Kerry Quaglia, CEO Of Home HeadQuarters, said his organization supports the bill. He noted that Home HeadQuarters see how high rates of lead poisoning affects children.
"This much-needed check is a step in the right direction," he said.
