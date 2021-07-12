Rep. John Katko wants update from Treasury on Harriet Tubman $20 bill

U.S. Rep. John Katko is asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for an update on plans to make Harriet Tubman the new face of the $20 bill.

In the letter, Katko, R-Camillus, wrote that honoring Tubman on the $20 bill is a "fitting tribute to her life and legacy" and noted that he was encouraged earlier this year when President Joe Biden's administration committed to placing the abolitionist and civil rights icon on paper currency.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in January that the Biden administration is "exploring ways to speed up that effort."

"It's important that our notes ... reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said.

Nearly six months have passed since Psaki's comments at a White House press briefing. In their letter to Yellen, Katko and U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty are asking for an updated timeline on the redesign of paper currency.