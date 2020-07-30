Rep. John Katko: Water resources bill will benefit CNY

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A bill that authorizes various water projects and contains several important provisions for central New York has been approved by the House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. John Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said Thursday that he partnered with his colleagues to develop the Water Resources Development Act in the House.

The legislation includes two bills sponsored by Katko: The Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Act, which directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to examine the effect of severe weather and high water levels on the Great Lakes system, and the SHORE Act, which seeks to have the Corps include recreational benefits in its analysis of harbor maintenance projects.

Katko highlighted other provisions in the water resources bill, including resiliency projects along Lake Ontario and efforts to prevent and treat harmful algal blooms. It also increases funding for water infrastructure projects in central New York, according to Katko's office.

"As a leader on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I worked with Democrats and Republicans to develop WRDA and was proud to have my bills, the Safer Harbors for Our Recreation Economy (SHORE) Act and the Great Lakes Coast Resiliency Act, included in the final legislation," Katko, R-Camillus, said.