Rep. John Katko: Water resources bill will benefit CNY

A bill that authorizes various water projects and contains several important provisions for central New York has been approved by the House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said Thursday that he partnered with his colleagues to develop the Water Resources Development Act in the House.
The legislation includes two bills sponsored by Katko: The Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Act, which directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to examine the effect of severe weather and high water levels on the Great Lakes system, and the SHORE Act, which seeks to have the Corps include recreational benefits in its analysis of harbor maintenance projects.
Katko highlighted other provisions in the water resources bill, including resiliency projects along Lake Ontario and efforts to prevent and treat harmful algal blooms. It also increases funding for water infrastructure projects in central New York, according to Katko's office.
"As a leader on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, I worked with Democrats and Republicans to develop WRDA and was proud to have my bills, the Safer Harbors for Our Recreation Economy (SHORE) Act and the Great Lakes Coast Resiliency Act, included in the final legislation," Katko, R-Camillus, said.
"WRDA will promote investment in local water infrastructure projects, support our outdoor recreation economy, improve the availability of federal resources for resiliency projects, and help treat and prevent harmful algal blooms in central New York."
Other key provisions in the bill:
• Katko's office said it increases expenditures from the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, which is funded by fees and taxes paid by shipping companies. The fund supports many projects, including dredging and maintenance of breakwaters.
The water resources bill includes a 12% "set-aside" for protects in the Great Lakes system.
• A study to examine coastal storm resiliency on Lake Ontario's southern shore. The study would be conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers.
• Allows a demonstration project to prevent, detect, treat and eliminate harmful algal blooms.
"With our community still reeling from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and years of sustained flooding on Lake Ontario's southern shoreline, I'm proud to have worked on a bill that will support our local economy and deliver much-needed investment to our region," Katko said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
