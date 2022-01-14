Rep. John Katko will not run for reelection

U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represented Cayuga County and three other central New York counties in Congress for four terms, announced on Friday that he will not run for reelection this year.

Katko, R-Camillus, said in a statement that he will not run for a fifth term " so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way."

"My conscience, principles and commitment to do what's right have guided every decision I've made as a member of Congress, and they guide my decision today," he said.

A former federal prosecutor, Katko left the U.S. Attorney's office in Syracuse to run for the 24th Congressional District seat in 2014. Republicans picked him out of a crowded field to be the party's nominee that year, and he went on to defeat U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, a Democrat, by 20 points.

Early on in his time in Congress, Katko quickly established himself as a member who was willing to work with both parties and buck his own on occasion. When House Republicans attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act in 2015, Katko was one of three GOP members who voted against the bill.

He also emerged as a leader on homeland security issues. He has served on the House Homeland Security Committee through his four terms in Congress and became the ranking Republican member on the panel in 2021. Many of the bills he has introduced or co-authored with his colleagues have addressed a range of homeland security subjects, from cybersecurity to transportation security.

Katko was recognized for his legislative successes. The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School for Public Policy rated him the second-most bipartisan member of Congress in 2021 and he is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.

Those accolades were highlighted on the campaign trail. Katko won his first reelection bid by 22 points in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the Syracuse-area congressional seat in a presidential year since former Congressman Jim Walsh in 2004.

In 2018, Republicans lost the House majority. But Katko was one of the few success stories. Despite Democrats investing millions to defeat him, he won reelection by five percentage points.

Katko won his fourth term by 10 points in 2020.

It wasn't long after he began his fourth term that his 2022 reelection prospects began to fade. Katko was one of 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In an interview with The Citizen after the vote, Katko said he examined Trump's conduct after the 2020 election and the former president's false claims that he was the actual winner. He also looked at Trump's actions at a rally that was held shortly before the attack, which disrupted the certification of the presidential election results.

"All those things factored into it for me and it led me to the inescapable conclusion, based on the (impeachment charge), that I had to what I had to do," he said.

While Katko still had some support within his own party, there were GOP and Conservative Party leaders who criticized his vote. The Conservative Party, which typically endorses Republicans in New York congressional races, withdrew its support. Before his announcement on Friday, he had a few Republican primary challengers. Trump also pledged to get involved in the effort to prevent him from securing the GOP nomination.

After Katko announced he will not seek reelection this year, Trump released a statement.

"Great news, another one bites the dust. Katko, from Upstate New York, is gone!" he said.

But Katko faced another political fight. It's likely that Democrats in the state Legislature will take over the redistricting process to redraw congressional maps. There is a strong possibility that in a redrawn central New York district, Democrats will have a larger enrollment advantage than they do now in the 24th district. Even if Katko survived a primary challenge, he would've been an underdog to win reelection in a deep blue district.

As he prepares to depart Congress, Katko highlighted some of his achievements. He was one of the leading supporters of the bipartisan infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed last year. Throughout his congressional career, he worked to combat the opioid epidemic and the rise of synthetic drugs. He became a leader on mental health issues and served as co-chair of the Congressional Mental Health Caucus.

In his district, he supported the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn — he was in Congress when it was formally established — and has advocated for Fort Ontario in Oswego to be added to the national park system. He has been a proponent of efforts to protect the Finger Lakes and made the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse a priority.

"Representing central New York in Congress — solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship — has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime," Katko said. "It is with profound gratitude for my colleagues, staff, supporters, team, and the people of New York's 24th Congressional District that I am thrilled to begin this next and best chapter of my life alongside Robin and our family."

