Rep. John Katko will vote for House bill to give Postal Service $25B, roll back changes
Postal workers load their mail delivery vehicles at the Panorama city post office on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would "suspend" his initiatives until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail." (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

 Richard Vogel

U.S. Rep. John Katko said Friday he will support a House Democratic proposal to provide $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service and roll back controversial changes adopted by the agency. 

Katko, R-Camillus, will vote for legislation that the House will consider on Saturday. The bill would block the Postal Service from implementing operational changes "that would impede prompt, reliable and efficient service." This includes any closures or consolidations of postal facilities, preventing employees from being paid overtime and changes that would cause mail delivery to be delayed. 

It would also require the Postal Service to treat election mail as first-class mail and prevent the removal of mail sorting machines and mailboxes. 

Since Louis DeJoy became postmaster general, the Postal Service has made cost-cutting moves that include ending overtime for employees and removing mail sorting equipment. There have been reports that these changes have caused mail delivery delays, which is a concern for many lawmakers because it's expected that more voters will cast absentee ballots by mail in this year's election. 

DeJoy said earlier this week that the new policies will be suspended until after the election, but he hasn't committed to replacing the equipment that's been dismantled or mailboxes that have been removed. 

Katko noted Friday the importance of the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Now more than ever, our community is relying on the USPS to deliver essential goods, medication, absentee ballots, and to ensure timely delivery of rental and mortgage payments and bills," he said. "Slowing of these services would have a disastrous impact on the lives of many Americans. Now is not the time to jeopardize USPS operations or delay services." 

By voting for the House bill, Katko will be breaking with his party. House Republican leaders oppose the measure and have dismissed concerns about the impact of the Postal Service changes, especially on absentee voting. There are some Republicans, like Katko, who have criticized the reforms. 

Last week, Katko said the Postal Service should reverse the changes

But in his latest statement, Katko blamed both parties for politicizing the issue and said the Postal Service's long-term solvency "is a real crisis that began well before, and extends well beyond the current election and pandemic." 

The Postal Service lost $8.8 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, the 13th consecutive year the agency reported a net loss. 

"Going forward, the USPS must adapt to address its significant debt and solvency issues, which have only worsened as a result of COVID-19," Katko said. "Both sides in Congress must engage in a thoughtful discussion on how to enact fiscally responsible change, while maintaining postal services for our nation." 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

