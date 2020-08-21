Rep. John Katko will vote for House bill to give Postal Service $25B, roll back changes

"Now more than ever, our community is relying on the USPS to deliver essential goods, medication, absentee ballots, and to ensure timely delivery of rental and mortgage payments and bills," he said. "Slowing of these services would have a disastrous impact on the lives of many Americans. Now is not the time to jeopardize USPS operations or delay services."

By voting for the House bill, Katko will be breaking with his party. House Republican leaders oppose the measure and have dismissed concerns about the impact of the Postal Service changes, especially on absentee voting. There are some Republicans, like Katko, who have criticized the reforms.

Last week, Katko said the Postal Service should reverse the changes.

But in his latest statement, Katko blamed both parties for politicizing the issue and said the Postal Service's long-term solvency "is a real crisis that began well before, and extends well beyond the current election and pandemic."

The Postal Service lost $8.8 billion in the 2019 fiscal year, the 13th consecutive year the agency reported a net loss.

"Going forward, the USPS must adapt to address its significant debt and solvency issues, which have only worsened as a result of COVID-19," Katko said. "Both sides in Congress must engage in a thoughtful discussion on how to enact fiscally responsible change, while maintaining postal services for our nation."

