Rep. John Katko wins inaugural U.S. Chamber of Commerce award for bipartisanship

U.S. Rep. John Katko has been recognized again for his bipartisan legislative record.
Katko, R-Camillus, is one of 20 members of the House of Representatives to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award, named for Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, recognizes House members and senators who, according to the Chamber, "have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives."
To determine the winners of the award, the Chamber scored members of Congress based on their co-sponsorship of bills introduced by members of the opposing party. Katko received a score of 97%, tying with fellow New York Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Antonio Delgado for the fourth-highest mark.
Other honorees from New York include U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (99%) and U.S. Rep. Peter King (98%).
During a webcast announcing the awards, Neil Bradley, who serves as executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the House winners are members the organization goes to "because they understand how to move legislation."
"They understand how to effectuate public policy and they have a willingness to work together across the aisle and across diverse interest groups for the greater public good," Bradley said.
It's the second time this year that Katko has been honored for bipartisanship in Congress. The Lugar Center, which is named for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University ranked Katko as the second-most bipartisan member of Congress.
The Lugar Center rankings are based on sponsorship and co-sponsorship of bills and how much support those measures received from members of both parties.
Katko said the award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce highlights the need to develop consensus on reforms.
"Since coming to Congress, I have proudly worked with Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation that has made a positive impact on central New York and our nation," he said. "But, there is more work to be done. As central New York's representative, I will continue to act as a leading bipartisan voice in Congress and deliver real results for our region."
