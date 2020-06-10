Rep. John Katko wins inaugural U.S. Chamber of Commerce award for bipartisanship

U.S. Rep. John Katko has been recognized again for his bipartisan legislative record.

Katko, R-Camillus, is one of 20 members of the House of Representatives to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. The award, named for Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, recognizes House members and senators who, according to the Chamber, "have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives."

To determine the winners of the award, the Chamber scored members of Congress based on their co-sponsorship of bills introduced by members of the opposing party. Katko received a score of 97%, tying with fellow New York Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Antonio Delgado for the fourth-highest mark.

Other honorees from New York include U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (99%) and U.S. Rep. Peter King (98%).

During a webcast announcing the awards, Neil Bradley, who serves as executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the House winners are members the organization goes to "because they understand how to move legislation."