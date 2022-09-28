Rep. John Katko won't endorse Conole or Williams for Congress

Retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko won't be on the ballot in November and he won't be making an endorsement in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Katko's campaign said Wednesday that the four-term congressman, who announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year, will not endorse Republican candidate Brandon Williams or Democrat Francis Conole in the race to succeed him.

Conole, D-Syracuse, and Williams, R-Sennett (Cayuga County), are running to represent the new district comprised of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.

Katko has publicly stayed out of the congressional race this year. But at least two of his former aides and a political consultant who produced ads for his congressional campaigns worked for Republican candidate Steve Wells, who lost to Williams in the GOP primary. Wells also received financial support from groups aligned with Katko.

While Katko won't be endorsing in the congressional race, he is supporting candidates in other central New York races. Those endorsements include backing Esteban Gonzalez, the Republican candidate for Onondaga County sheriff.

Katko's congressional campaign had more than $1 million in the bank, according to his Federal Election Commission filing in July. His filings earlier this year showed the campaign donated $500 to the Republican Women of Central New York and $250 to the Camillus Republican Committee.

His campaign has since given more money to Republican candidates and committees, according to a spokesperson. The contributions include $10,000 to the Onondaga County Republican Committee. More donations will be disclosed in the campaign's October filing.