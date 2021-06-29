Rep. John Katko won't support creation of Jan. 6 select committee

U.S. Rep. John Katko doesn't support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposed select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and he likely won't participate if he is asked to serve on the panel.
According to the text of the resolution introduced by Pelosi, the House select committee would consist of 13 members, five of whom would be appointed in consultation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. The panel would be tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the law enforcement response to the insurrection. A final report would be issued outlining the findings of the inquiry and recommendations to prevent future attacks.
Katko, the Republican ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, panned Pelosi's plan. He says it's the opposite of an agreement he reached with Democratic U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack.
While Katko played a pivotal role in negotiations, it was dismissed by most Republicans — including McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. When the House passed the commission legislation in May, only 35 Republicans voted for the bill. In the Senate, Republicans blocked a final vote on the measure.
One criticism Katko levied against Pelosi's proposed select committee is its makeup. The commission he supported would have 10 members, with each party filling five seats. The select committee could consist of eight Democrats and five Republicans, although Pelosi has said she may appoint a GOP member on her own.
"It would be a turbo-charged partisan exercise, not an honest fact-finding body that the American people and Capitol Police deserve," Katko said. "For those reasons, I will not support its creation when voted upon. Recognizing the deeply disappointing departure this represents from a truly bipartisan solution, I have a hard time envisioning a scenario where I would participate, if asked."
Katko's opposition likely won't matter. With Democrats controlling the House, the resolution is expected to pass. It's possible that some Republicans may support the creation of the select committee.
In a statement announcing the introduction of the resolution, Pelosi slammed Senate Republicans for opposing the creation of a bipartisan commission. She accused GOP senators of doing McConnell a "personal favor" instead of "their patriotic duty."
"January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation's history," Pelosi said. "It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen. The select committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault."
