Rep. John Katko's project requests include $6M for Cayuga County

U.S. Rep. John Katko is seeking more than $6 million to help finance a handful of projects in Cayuga County.

Katko, R-Camillus, on Monday released his list of member-directed spending requests that he submitted to the House Appropriations Committee for consideration as the panel drafts annual appropriations bills. It's part of a new member item process that was introduced last year after House Democrats ended the ban on earmarks.

The projects endorsed by Katko include $2.5 million for the town of Owasco to replace its sanitary collection system infrastructure. A new storm sewer would be constructed and water mains will be replaced. Roadways would be reconstructed and sidewalks would be installed along three streets in the town.

"Large portions of Owasco's sewer system are now antiquated and experience excessive inflow and infiltration of stormwater," Katko wrote. "This investment is urgently needed to address these challenges and remediate significant threats to water quality in Owasco and the surrounding area."

Katko is seeking nearly $2 million for Auburn Community Hospital to purchase a new positron emission tomography/computed tomography scanner. The funding would also be used for renovations to accommodate the equipment.

In his request, Katko detailed the partnership between Auburn hospital and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. The hospital is planning to open a cancer treatment center. The PET/CT scanner will "enable precise diagnostic imaging for oncology doctors and surgeons," the congressman wrote.

"Accurate imagery is crucial for doctors to determine a course of treatment for a patient, and residents of the Auburn area and much of Cayuga County must currently drive 30 miles or more to access this technology in Syracuse or Rochester," he added. "This project represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community."

Katko also wants $1 million for Cayuga County to purchase 911 emergency radio equipment, including approximately 600 dash-mounted radio units and 800 portable radios. The radios would replace the existing equipment, most of which was purchased in 2010 and is near the end of its useful life.

Rounding out the projects is a $560,000 request for the Cayuga County Water and Sewer Authority to install a new water line in the town of Sennett. The added line "will establish a redundant connection for villages and towns north of the city of Auburn, including Port Byron, Weedsport, Montezuma, Brutus, Mentz, Throop and Sennett," according to the project's description.

Cayuga County would benefit from another project that is part of Katko's spending requests. He is looking to secure $2.4 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a Great Lakes coastal resiliency study. He got $500,000 for the study earlier this year, but the additional money would fully fund the study.

Katko also requested millions in funding for Onondaga County, including $5 million for Centro's bus rapid transit line and $2.5 million for an operations center at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

