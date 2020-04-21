Rep. Katko: Vets, families will automatically get stimulus checks

A change will make it easier for veterans and their families to receive stimulus checks from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will work with the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service to allow veterans receiving non-taxable VA benefits to automatically receive stimulus checks, U.S. Rep. John Katko said Monday. No additional paperwork or IRS filings are needed.

A $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill included payments to millions of Americans. Individual filers earning up to $75,000 will receive $1,200 and couples filing jointly earning up to $150,000 annually will get $2,400. There are also $500 payments for every child age 16 and under.

The checks started going out to Americans last week.

Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Grace Napolitano, a California Democrat, sent a letter to the Social Security Administration and the Treasury and Veterans Affairs departments asking the agencies to share data so Supplemental Security Income and non-taxable VA benefits recipients would automatically get the checks.

A policy change was announced last week for SSI recipients. They will automatically receive stimulus checks. Now, veterans will receive the same treatment.

"Despite already having all the necessary information to distribute these payments to veterans and their families, the IRS originally created a process that was burdensome and confusing," Katko said. "Veterans and their families will now receive these payments without having to file with the IRS or jump through additional hoops."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.