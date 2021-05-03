Reps. Katko, Stefanik quiz Social Security about impact of field office closures

"We welcomed the news that SSA has begun piloting different approaches for the public to show their original documents without having to mail them to the field office," Katko and his colleagues wrote in a letter to Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul. "Drop boxes, express appointments, and online meetings all have the potential to remedy this hardship without undermining the integrity of a claim's processing procedure."

In the letter, Katko and the members of Congress acknowledged the advantages and disadvantages of the pilot programs. Online appointments may be an option in an urban area, they explained, but it might not be available in a rural area without internet access.

The letter also included four questions for Saul about the field offices and the evaluation of the pilot programs. One of the questions is if the agency plans to continue to the programs after the field offices open.

"During these unprecedented times, we have to create better workarounds," Katko said in a statement. "I'm urging the SSA to implement new and flexible approaches that allow central New Yorkers to process their claims and access vital services without having to part with their important documents."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.