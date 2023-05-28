Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A county Legislature race and a slew of town-level contests will be on the primary ballot in Cayuga County next month.

The races are headlined by the Republican primary in the newly drawn District 1 (towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory), where Legislator Jim Basile, R-Fair Haven, is being challenged by Alan Simmons, an Ira town board member.

Basile was elected to the county Legislature in 2021. He also serves as mayor of Fair Haven. But it was Simmons who received the GOP's backing during the designation process. The town Republican committees, not the full county committee, made the endorsement and chose Simmons over Basile.

The other Republican primaries being held in Cayuga County:

• Lisa Tortorello, the clerk/collector in the town of Conquest, is being challenged by Rochelle Daggett.

• A rematch between Mark Emerson, the current Mentz town supervisor, and Richard Nielens Jr., who previously held the post. Nielens lost to Emerson in 2021.

• Marie Cronin, the town clerk in Montezuma, has an opponent in the GOP primary. June Smith is challenging Cronin for the party's nomination.

• A five-way primary for the Niles town council, with Allan Badman, Clarence Edmonds, Joan Jayne, Bernard Juli and Tamara Severson seeking the GOP nomination.

• For Niles town supervisor, Steven Cuddeback and David Denman will face each other in a primary for the Republican nomination.

• Joe McBride and Frederick Robinson Jr. are the candidates in the GOP primary for Throop highway superintendent.

• In Victory, three Republicans are seeking the party's nomination for town board: Robin Bartholomew, Mark Southwick and Victoria Wallace.

There are also elections for seats on the Cayuga County Republican Committee in Throop and Victory. The candidates in Throop are Michael Butler, Sarah DelFavero, Patricia McBride, Lydia Patti Ruffini, Edward Ringmacher, Frederick Robinson Jr., Bruce Ruffini, Paul Ryan and Nancy Jean Sullivan. In Victory, the candidates are Trevor Cady, Patrick Coleman, Caleb Iozzio, Mary Quimby, Todd Scruton and Victoria Wallace.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 27. Early voting begins Saturday, June 17, and continues through Sunday, June 25.