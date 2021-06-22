Republican primary election day arrives in Cayuga County area

More than 4,300 Republican voters in the Cayuga County area can head to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates who will represent the party on general election ballots in November.

Primary polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the state on Tuesday, June 22.

In 2021 in Cayuga County, only the Republican Party is holding primaries. Those races include two county Legislature districts, District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) and District 13 (part of Auburn). There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and board, and Sterling town board.

Polling places on Tuesday will be open in every municipality where an election is taking place. The county elections board lists all polling places and has sample ballots posted at its website at https://www.cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections. Voters can also call (315) 253-1285 if they have questions.