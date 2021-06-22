Republican primary election day arrives in Cayuga County area

More than 4,300 Republican voters in the Cayuga County area can head to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates who will represent the party on general election ballots in November.
Primary polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the state on Tuesday, June 22.
In 2021 in Cayuga County, only the Republican Party is holding primaries. Those races include two county Legislature districts, District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop) and District 13 (part of Auburn). There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and board, and Sterling town board.
Polling places on Tuesday will be open in every municipality where an election is taking place. The county elections board lists all polling places and has sample ballots posted at its website at https://www.cayugacounty.us/196/Board-of-Elections. Voters can also call (315) 253-1285 if they have questions.
There's also a primary taking place in the nearby Onondaga County town of Skaneateles, where GOP voters will choose a candidate for highway superintendent. Contact the Onondaga County elections board at (315) 435-8683 for questions about where to vote in Skaneateles, which has three polling places: Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Presbyterian Church and Mottville Fire Department.
The following primary elections are taking place this month in the Cayuga County area:
- Cayuga County Legislature, District 3, Republicans: Jeffrey Emerson vs. Lydia Patti Ruffini
- Cayuga County Legislature, District 13, Republicans: Michael Pettigrass vs. Brett Tracy II
- Ira, supervisor, Republicans: Slade Cox vs. Danile Haskins Jr.
- Mentz, supervisor, Mark Emerson vs. Richard Nielens Jr.
- Mentz, GOP committee (four seats): Peter Marshall, Richard Nielens, Jr., Matthew Poyneer, Andrea Seamans and Ronald Wilson.
- Niles, supervisor, Joan Jayne vs. Bernard Juli
- Niles, council, Republicans (two seats): Steven Cuddeback, Mark Cooper Kulik and Joseph MacDuffee
- Locke, justice, Philip Franklin vs. Shane Kirkey
- Sterling, council, Republicans (two seats): Joan Kelley, Michele McIntyre and Jay Sawyer.
- Skaneateles, highway superintendent, Republicans: Brian D. Buff vs. Timothy J. Dobrovosky
For results from this year's local primaries, visit auburnpub.com after polls close tonight.