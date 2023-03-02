A Republican primary is likely in one Cayuga County Legislature district after the local GOP committees endorsed a challenger over an incumbent.

Legislator Jim Basile, who is the vice chair of the county Legislature, did not receive his party's endorsement for a second term. Cayuga County Republican Chairman John Camardo explained to The Citizen that the town committees in a legislative district vote to designate a candidate. In District 1, Republican committees in Ira, Sterling and Victory opted to endorse Alan Simmons, an Ira town councilor, over Basile.

Basile told The Citizen that some committee members raised concerns about his multiple duties. In addition to serving as a county legislator, he works a full-time job in the construction industry and is mayor of Fair Haven.

"I'm a working man's legislator," Basile said. "I work and I know what's going on with the people that are working and trying to make it."

The questions about him continuing to serve as mayor while being a county legislator are not new. He was asked during the 2021 campaign whether he would hold both positions. State law does not prohibit village mayors from serving as county legislators. Two former Fair Haven mayors, Loren Geer and Ralph Standbrook, also served as county lawmakers.

As he campaigns for reelection, Basile revealed that he would resign as mayor if he wins another term as a county legislator. He believes that is necessary because of the newly drawn district. His current district includes the towns of Sterling and Victory. The new district, which will take effect beginning in 2024, includes those two towns and the town of Ira.

"Some of the residents of Fair Haven aren't excited about that, but they understand," Basile said. "They're glad to have me as their district's legislator."

Basile is circulating petitions to qualify for the June 27 Republican primary ballot. He received the Conservative Party's endorsement on Wednesday.

In a letter provided to The Citizen, Basile highlighted his experience and described himself as "fair and even handed." As a legislator, he said his achievements include eliminating the 4% sales tax on heating fuel and reducing the county's property tax rate. He serves on the Planning and Economic Development, Public Works and Ways and Means committees.

Simmons is a former county employee — he was a general foreman who worked for 14 years with the Cayuga County Highway Department. He decided to run for county Legislature even though redistricting placed two incumbents, Basile and Legislator Andy Dennison, in District 1. Dennison has previously said he is not running for reelection.

"I knew that would be a challenge," Simmons said. "I'm pretty sure I can represent Ira, Victory and Sterling with a positive impact."

Simmons, like Basile, has a background in construction and local government. He was elected as a Democrat to serve on the Ira town council but changed his party affiliation after winning the seat. His true beliefs, he said, are more aligned with conservatism and the Republican Party.

If elected, Simmons' priorities will include keeping taxes down and infrastructure. He believes his past experience as a county employee can be an asset on the legislature.

"Seeing what the county went through between administrators, I know where the county has been," Simmons said. "I know where we shouldn't go, so to speak."

With a primary likely, Simmons said it will give voters a choice. He told The Citizen that he "won't say anything bad" about Basile during the campaign.

In the general election, it could be a three-way race if Simmons holds the Republican line and Basile is on the Conservative line. Democrats have endorsed Jonathan Anna, the code enforcement officer in the town of Sterling, to run in District 1.