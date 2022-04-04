Republican primary likely in race to succeed Rep. John Katko

Two Republicans have filed petitions to qualify for the June 28 primary election, setting the stage for a fight to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko as the GOP nominee for Congress.

Mike Sigler, a Tompkins County legislator, said Monday that he submitted more than five times the 1,250 signatures required to be eligible for the ballot.

Sigler, who was endorsed by seven of the eight Republican party organizations in the 22nd Congressional District, thanked the volunteers who circulated petitions on behalf of his campaign. His supporters collected signatures from voters in every city and town in the district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

"Without these committees, I wouldn't be in this race," he said. "They want to retain this seat and believe I'm the person to do that."

Brandon Williams, a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine officer who co-founded a software company, told The Citizen that he submitted about 2,500 signatures, twice the minimum number required to be eligible for the primary ballot.

Williams, a Sennett resident, already has the state Conservative Party's endorsement, which guarantees him a ballot line for the general election in November. But a win in the GOP primary would unite the two lines. Republican congressional candidates typically run with the Conservative Party's support.

"I am so very proud of the enthusiastic supporters who have rallied around my message and campaign to add my name on the Republican line of the primary ballot," Williams said. "As a political outsider and Navy veteran, my supporters are excited about a fresh perspective during these difficult times. I am humbled by their gratitude and encouragement to stand up for our rights and to fight against the destructive agenda of the hard left."

Barring any petition challenges, Sigler and Williams will appear on the June 28 primary ballot. The winner of the primary will be the GOP nominee in the 22nd district.

Republicans face an uphill battle in the newly drawn district, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 50,000 voters. There are six Democratic candidates in the race.

The winner of the general election will succeed Katko, a Republican who announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year.

