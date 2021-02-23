Republicans, Democrats announce Auburn, Cayuga County candidate endorsements

The other countywide race is for county treasurer. Democrats have not yet officially endorsed a candidate, while Republicans decided to back David Dempsey, a former Auburn city councilor. The incumbent treasurer is James Orman, a Republican who had run unopposed for the seat in 2009, 2013 and 2017 after first winning election by defeating longtime officeholder David Farrell. Orman could not be reached for comment on whether he intends to force a primary or possibly try to run on another party line.

Both parties also endorsed candidates in county Legislature races:

• District 1 (Sterling, Victory): The GOP has endorsed current Fair Haven Mayor James Basile in the seat now held by independent Tucker Whitman, who won't seek re-election. Democrats have not endorsed a candidate in this race so far.

• District 3 (Montezuma, Mentz, Throop): Democrats are backing incumbent Benjamin Vitale for re-election. Republicans decided against endorsing a candidate after hearing from Lydia Patti Ruffini and Jeff Emerson, setting up a potential primary for that ballot line.

• District 7 (Springport, Ledyard, Scipio): Incumbent Keith Batman has the Democratic Party endorsement to run for re-election. Republicans have not yet endorsed for that district.