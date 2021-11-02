Republicans score big gains on Cayuga County Legislature.

While neither party emerged with a clear majority in this year's Cayuga County Legislature race, Republicans will be in a position to take control of the 15-member body after it had been in hands of Democrats the past two years.

With victories over two-term Democratic incumbents in two races and holds in three others, Republicans were poised to secure 414 weighted votes on the Legislature compared with 286 for Democrats. Simple majority votes on the Legislature require 442 weighted votes.

With incumbent independent Andrew Dennison and Conservative Hans Pecher more frequently voting with Republicans, the GOP should be able to install their own choice as legislative chairperson in 2022.

This year's races for county Legislature had a wrinkle in that they are all to fill two-year terms instead of the usual four-year terms. In 2019, voters approved a law that set up these shorter terms for the 2021 seats up for election in order to align all 15 county districts into the same election cycle for the purposes of redistricting.

The Legislature is expected to make decisions about redistricting, which include changes to district boundaries and the total number of seats, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Here is a breakdown of Tuesday's unofficial results from the county Board of Elections in each of the county legislative districts with races this year:

District 1 (Sterling, Victory):

In the race to replace Tucker Whitman, James J. Basile kept the seat for Republicans with a win over Democrat Caitlyn Augustyn, 605-477. That victory keeps 53 weighted votes for the Republican caucus.

District 3 (Montezuma, Mentz, Throop):

Republican challenger Lydia D. Patti Ruffini was poised to prevail in a three-way race, as she received 468 votes compared with two-term Democratic incumbent Benjamin P. Vitale's 387. Conservative candidate Jeffrey Emerson received 221 votes. Ruffini's win adds 65 weighted votes to the GOP total.

District 5 (Aurelius, Fleming): In the only Legislature district that did not have a contested race this year, David Gould won the seat being vacated by Legislature Paul Pinckney, who hits the county's three-term limit this year. Gould, a former Cayuga County sheriff, collected 959 votes.

District 7 (Springport, Ledyard, Scipio):

Two-term incumbent Keith M. Batman, a Democrat, fell to Republican challenger Robert Shea, 741 votes to 605, a gain for the GOP of 68 weighted votes.

District 9 (Summerhill, Sempronius, Moravia, Niles): Incumbent Mark D. Strong, who was appointed to the post earlier this year to replace former Legislator Charles Ripley, held the seat for Republicans by defeating Geraldine Germano-Yaw, 891-418.

District 11 (Auburn): Incumbent Legislator Elane M. Daly, a Democrat, had a commanding 589-429 vote lead over Republican challenger Mario Campanello Jr. There were 213 absentee ballots issued in that race, so the challenger would need to take a significant margin of those in order to deny Daly a second term.

District 13 (Auburn): In the race to replace incumbent Legislator Timothy Lattimore, whose tenure was ended by term limits, Democrat Christina M. Calarco was leading Republican Michael P. Pettigrass, 317-267. With 84 absentee ballots, that lead should hold up for the Democrat.

District 15 (Auburn): Democrat Brian Muldrow held a solid election night advantage over his challenger, Republican Brian Dahl, 260-202. There were 84 absentee ballots issued in that race.

