Riley is top fundraiser in six-way Democratic primary for Congress

Josh Riley has nearly $190,000 more cash on hand than his nearest competitor in the six-way Democratic primary for the 22nd Congressional District seat.

Riley, D-Ithaca, raised $360,970 in the first quarter of 2022 to lead the primary field. His campaign spent $191,898 and has $550,184.

Nearly 96% of his donations ($345,700) came from individuals, while $11,000 was from political action committees and other committees. His notable donors included former U.S. Sen. Al Franken, who gave $2,900 of his own money and $5,000 from his campaign committee and PAC.

Riley was general counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee when Franken was a member.

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, an Ithaca Democrat, kicked off her campaign by raising $250,431 in the first quarter. Since she did not announce her candidacy until late February, her fundraising figures are from the last six weeks of the quarter. She spent $98,933 and has $151,498 cash on hand.

Fajans-Turner raised all of her money from individual donors. She received $2,900 from James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker. She was associate director of the Avatar Alliance Foundation, an organization founded by Cameron.

Francis Conole, who was endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties, raised $223,595, $217,367 of which was from individuals. His campaign spent $145,604 and has $362,493 in the bank.

Conole received $5,000 from VoteVets, a national group that supports veteran candidates. VoteVets endorsed the Syracuse Democrat in March.

Former state Assemblyman Sam Roberts, also from Syracuse, reported receipts totaling $57,271, which includes $10,000 he loaned his campaign. He raised $46,171 from individual donors, including $500 from former Congressman Dan Maffei.

Roberts' campaign spent $12,426 and has $44,844 in the bank.

Sarah Klee Hood, a DeWitt town councilor, raised $16,486 ($13,338 from individuals and $3,147 she gave her campaign) and spent $51,773. She has $11,493 cash on hand. Chol Major, a Syracuse city councilor, raised $12,439 and spent $605. He has $11,833 cash on hand. His notable donors include Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner, who contributed $250.

The six Democrats are vying for the party's nomination in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga and Tompkins counties and parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca counties.

It's possible that the primary field could shrink in the coming weeks. Conole's supporters have filed objections against Riley's petitions in an attempt to have him removed from the ballot.

The primary election will be held June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

