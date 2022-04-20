Riley nabs endorsement from union that backed Katko in past elections

For years, U.S. Rep. John Katko was a rare Republican who could count on labor support, specifically from building and construction trade unions.

Now, with Katko's retirement, one of those unions is supporting a Democrat in the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District race.

The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 277 is backing Josh Riley, an Ithaca Democrat, over five other Democrats and two Republicans. The union represents more than 3,000 workers in a 21-county area, including every county — all of Onondaga and Tompkins, plus parts of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Ontario, Schuyler and Seneca — in the new district.

"It is with great pleasure that we give Josh the endorsement of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters in his race for New York state's 22nd Congressional District," said James Mason, business manager of Local 277. "We stand with Josh in the upcoming election."

The endorsement is significant because Local 277 backed Katko, a Republican, in past elections. The union, which was formerly known as the New England Regional Council of Carpenters, endorsed Katko in at least two elections — his 2018 and 2020 wins over Democratic challenger Dana Balter. (Balter has endorsed Riley this year.)

Many building and construction trade unions endorsed Katko after he defeated former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei in 2014. The labor organizations supported his three reelection bids.

When Katko announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year, Mason issued a statement on behalf of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters praising the outgoing congressman as a "steadfast champion for the hardworking men and women of the building trades."

With Katko out of the race, the union found a new candidate to support — one with some experience working on labor issues.

Riley's campaign highlighted his past stints as a policy analyst for the U.S. Department of Labor and a fellow on the U.S. Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. As a private attorney, he has sued companies who have violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family Medical Leave Act.

"Of all the things our labor unions build, nothing is as important as a bridge to the middle class," Riley said. "That is why I am so tremendously honored to have the Carpenters' support in this campaign. I will always stand with labor, fighting for fair wages, better working conditions, stronger collective bargaining rights, and project labor agreements."

Riley has other endorsements in the 22nd district race, including the labor-backed Working Families Party. He was the top fundraiser among the six Democratic candidates, raising more than $360,000 in the first quarter of the year.

The primary election will be held on June 28.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

