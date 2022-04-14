Riley's campaign rips 'blatantly frivolous' petition objections in race for Congress

An intraparty legal fight is brewing between Democrats in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Diane Dwire, a member of the Onondaga County Democrats' executive committee, has filed specific objections to Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley's petitions. Riley, D-Ithaca, said he submitted nearly 4,000 signatures to qualify for the June 28 primary ballot. Candidates were required to collect 1,250 valid signatures to be eligible for the primary election.

In her specific objections, Dwire claims multiple members of Riley's campaign staff "fraudulently witnessed signatures." Three of Riley's aides — Coby Eiss, Ryan Paolilli and Matt Wolson — each are listed as witnesses to hundreds of petition signatures. Dwire is alleging that the staffers did not actually witness "some or all" of the signatures.

The individual who gathered the signatures must sign a statement of witness acknowledging that the voters who signed the petitions did so in their presence and that the statement "will be accepted for all purposes as the equivalent of an affidavit and, if it contains a material false statement, shall subject me to the same penalties as if I had been duly sworn."

Dwire asked the state Board of Elections to invalidate Riley's petitions, which would result in his removal from the Democratic primary ballot.

James Long, an attorney representing Riley's campaign, responded to the allegations in a letter to Dwire. In the letter, which was provided by a source familiar with the matter, Long demands Dwire retract her "blatantly frivolous" objections. He also accuses her of libel because of what he believes are the "false allegations" against the campaign staffers.

"You have offered no specificity for your false accusation," Long wrote. "That is irresponsible and maliciously reckless. Members of Josh's team who collected substantial signatures did so, not through 'fraud,' but rather through hard work, grit and determination, knocking on thousands of doors in harsh conditions." He added that without those signatures, Riley is still eligible for the primary ballot.

Eiss, who is Riley's campaign manager, said in a statement that elections "should be decided by voters in the polling booth, not by the party establishment and political elites in backrooms, and that is especially true given the ongoing threats to our democracy." He also called on Francis Conole, one of five other Democrats in the 22nd district race, to denounce the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's effort to have Riley removed from the ballot.

Conole, D-Syracuse, has been endorsed by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. The designation process was criticized by several candidates because the committee only considered three of the then-seven candidates in the field: Conole, Steven Holden and Sarah Klee Hood, all of whom are from Onondaga County and declared their candidacies before the new maps were drawn. (Holden has since dropped out to run in another district.)

The objector also has ties to Conole's campaign. Dwire is a Conole supporter. Federal Election Commission records show she has donated $750 to his campaign, including a $250 donation in December.

The petition battle pits two of the top contenders for the Democratic nomination against each other. Conole and Riley have raised the most money in the field and have each secured key endorsements. Conole has the backing of Democratic Party committees in the district — the Cayuga County Democratic Committee has also designated him as their candidate — and Riley was endorsed by the state Working Families Party.

It's possible that the matter will be referred to a court because it involves a fraud allegation. If that happens, a judge will decide Riley's fate and there could be appeals.

But that may not end the legal tussle. In his letter to Dwire, Long wrote that Riley "intends to pursue all sanctions and penalties that are available as a consequence for filing frivolous objections, including but not limited to requiring that you personally pay all relevant costs and legal fees as applicable." He also notified Dwire that Riley and his campaign aides reserve the right to "pursue appropriate legal recourse to address defamatory statements included in your objections."

