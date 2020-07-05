Rob Ortt, new NY Senate GOP leader, eyes more diverse conference, end of one-party rule

"While I do think the Democrats do a better job certainly of playing identity politics and it's sort of their brand or part of their strategy, I do think we have to be cognizant that in certain areas where you have different communities, more diverse communities, it is OK. Not only is it OK, we should be looking to recruit candidates who reflect those communities. If it's a black conservative, a Latino conservative, whatever it might be — a female, younger candidate. I think those are all areas that we need to get better at."

Ortt noted that when he was sworn in as a state senator in 2015, the Republican conference had more women senators than the Democrats. However, he doesn't think the conference talked about it enough and didn't highlight the work of those senators as much as they should've at the time.

He also wants diversity reflected in the conference's leadership. His first step in that process was naming state Sen. Pam Helming as chair of the Senate Republican Campaign Committee. Helming, a Canandaigua Republican, is the second woman to hold that post.