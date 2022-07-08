Rochester airport benefits from infrastructure law, gets $5.2M for upgrades

The Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport is one of 85 airports that will receive a share of $1 billion through a program created by the bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year.

The Rochester airport has been awarded $5.2 million for five new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient passenger boarding bridges. The grants were available through the Airport Terminals Program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration. The program will provide $1 billion annually over a five-year period for airport terminal improvements.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country."

The bipartisan law, formally known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, provides $1.2 trillion for physical infrastructure upgrades. The measure also had additional funding for airports — the Rochester airport got more than $27 million in program funding, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement that the funding for terminal upgrades "will give the (Rochester airport) the lift it needs to reach new heights."

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello noted that Rochester is one of two New York airports that received funding in the first round of the terminals program. Long Island MacArthur Airport will get more than $14.1 million for upgrades to its main terminal.

"This is a unique opportunity to continue to improve the ROC Airport terminal as leisure and business air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic," Bello said.