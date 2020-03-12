Rochester-area resident tests positive for coronavirus

There hasn't been a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus west of New York's Capital Region — until now.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Dr. Michael Mendoza, the county's public health commissioner, revealed late Wednesday that a Rochester-area resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The person traveled to a high-risk country, according to a news release.

"The patient is in involuntary isolation at home and is recovering nicely," the county officials said in a statement.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever and trouble breathing. There have been at least 216 coronavirus cases reported in New York, mostly in downstate.

As of Wednesday, there were 121 positive cases in Westchester County — one of the worst clusters for the virus in the U.S. There is an increasing number of cases in New York City, which is up to 52 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nationwide, there are 1,312 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. Most of the deaths — 30 — have been reported in Washington.

The U.S. has the eighth-most confirmed cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 126,136 coronavirus cases worldwide. The virus has killed 4,630 people.