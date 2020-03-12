Rochester man who tested positive for coronavirus recently visited Italy

A Rochester man who recently traveled to Italy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Thursday that the man, whose name wasn't released, flew from Rome to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. After arriving at the airport, he took ground transportation from New York City to his home in Rochester.
The man self-quarantined and contacted the Monroe County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, according to Mendoza. The agency worked with Highland Hospital in Rochester to ensure the man was tested for the novel coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.
Testing was conducted by the Erie County Department of Public Health. Monroe County officials were informed of the positive test result Wednesday.
"We are confident the individual contracted the infection in Italy and therefore it is not an example of local transmission," Mendoza said.
Italy is a high-risk country for COVID-19. There are more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert advising Americans to avoid unnecessary travel to Italy.
Mendoza explained that his department is investigating to determine any contacts the man had in Rochester and during his travel from New York City to Rochester. Those who have been in close contact with the man have been identified and are quarantined. None of them have symptoms of the virus.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello reminded the public that the risk of infection remains "relatively low."
"We have been preparing for this," he said.
Mendoza noted that the coronavirus outbreak could last several weeks or months. Most who contract the virus will experience mild symptoms — a cough, fever and trouble breathing. Vulnerable groups, such as seniors and those with chronic health conditions, could have severe symptoms.
The county is encouraging residents to practice "social distancing" and avoid mass gatherings of more than 50 people. The St. Patrick's Day parade in Rochester has been canceled. Other events that attract large crowds could be postponed.
Mendoza also advised the public to wash their hands and practice good hygiene.
"This is how we will get our way through this crisis," he said.
There have been at least 216 coronavirus cases reported in New York, mostly in downstate. One of the worst clusters for the virus in the U.S. is in Westchester County, where there are at least 121 confirmed cases.
The number of cases is rising in New York City. As of Wednesday, there were 52 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nationwide, there are 1,312 confirmed cases and 38 deaths. Most of the deaths — 30 — have been reported in Washington.
The U.S. has the eighth-most confirmed cases in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. There are 126,136 coronavirus cases worldwide. The virus has killed 4,630 people.
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the coronavirus outbreak is a pandemic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.