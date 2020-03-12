Rochester man who tested positive for coronavirus recently visited Italy

A Rochester man who recently traveled to Italy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Thursday that the man, whose name wasn't released, flew from Rome to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. After arriving at the airport, he took ground transportation from New York City to his home in Rochester.

The man self-quarantined and contacted the Monroe County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, according to Mendoza. The agency worked with Highland Hospital in Rochester to ensure the man was tested for the novel coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

Testing was conducted by the Erie County Department of Public Health. Monroe County officials were informed of the positive test result Wednesday.

"We are confident the individual contracted the infection in Italy and therefore it is not an example of local transmission," Mendoza said.

Italy is a high-risk country for COVID-19. There are more than 12,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert advising Americans to avoid unnecessary travel to Italy.