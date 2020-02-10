Roger Misso, candidate for Congress, asks IJC to address high Lake Ontario levels

Misso, who grew up in Red Creek, wants the commission to amend Plan 2014 — a Lake Ontario water management scheme that was adopted in 2016. The plan has been blamed by several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, who believe it contributed to the high water levels and flooding in 2017 and last year.

The process of changing Plan 2014 will take time. For now, Misso hopes the commission can provide temporary relief.

"I am calling on the IJC to immediately increase outflow levels to give our lakeshore residents a fighting chance," Misso said. "Neither climate change nor government bureaucracy should condemn the people of Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties."

Misso is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District race. Katko, R-Camillus, represents the 24th district and has been vocal about the situation along the lake and the need for the IJC to act.

But Misso thinks he could do more to address the problem. He released a proposal last year that includes federal funding for business and property owners affected by flooding and resiliency investments throughout the Great Lakes region. He also plans to join the Great Lakes Task Force, a bipartisan group in Congress that advocates on behalf of the region.

