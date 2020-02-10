Roger Misso, candidate for Congress, asks IJC to address high Lake Ontario levels

Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso is urging the International Joint Commission to take action after a Wayne County village declared a state of emergency due to high Lake Ontario water levels.
Misso, a Wayne County native, is asking the bi-national commission that oversees shared boundary waters to increase outflows in response to the high water levels. He commented on the situation after the village of Sodus Point in Wayne County declared a limited state of emergency.
The state of emergency took effect Monday and was issued due to "high water level of Lake Ontario threatening homes and property," Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell wrote.
"This situation threatens the public safety," McDowell added.
As of Thursday, the lake was at 246.49 feet — which is close to the record for this time of year. The lake is higher than it was in February 2017 and 2019 before flooding occurred along the shoreline.
After pledging to maintain high outflows throughout the winter, the commission actually decreased outflows for part of January. Outflows reached a high of 375,400 cubic feet per second in early January, but fell to 249,300 cubic feet per second on Jan. 21.
Outflows have been on the rise since mid-January. As of Thursday, outflows were measured at 359,900 cubic feet per second.
Misso, who grew up in Red Creek, wants the commission to amend Plan 2014 — a Lake Ontario water management scheme that was adopted in 2016. The plan has been blamed by several elected officials, including U.S. Rep. John Katko, who believe it contributed to the high water levels and flooding in 2017 and last year.
The process of changing Plan 2014 will take time. For now, Misso hopes the commission can provide temporary relief.
"I am calling on the IJC to immediately increase outflow levels to give our lakeshore residents a fighting chance," Misso said. "Neither climate change nor government bureaucracy should condemn the people of Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties."
Misso is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District race. Katko, R-Camillus, represents the 24th district and has been vocal about the situation along the lake and the need for the IJC to act.
But Misso thinks he could do more to address the problem. He released a proposal last year that includes federal funding for business and property owners affected by flooding and resiliency investments throughout the Great Lakes region. He also plans to join the Great Lakes Task Force, a bipartisan group in Congress that advocates on behalf of the region.
