Roger Misso ends campaign for Congress

Roger Misso, who was the first Democratic candidate to enter the 24th Congressional District race last year, is ending his campaign.
Misso, D-Syracuse, announced his decision in a Medium post Friday morning. He wrote that his family, a difficult transition from active duty to civilian life and weight gain are the reasons he's dropping out of the 24th district.
There were also political considerations, he explained in an interview with The Citizen.
"I sensed this race, this primary — especially as a three-way primary — becoming very contentious," Misso said. "And I never want my presence to be more divisive than it is positive and unifying. That's why I think it's best for me to step aside at this point rather than spending the next three months burning through everything. I'll take what we built here and do some good locally."
Misso's exit comes nearly a month after he held a press conference outside Red Creek High School that he would continue his campaign for Congress. Despite pressure from Democratic leaders at the time, he refused to bow out of the race.
Earlier this week, he asked Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators to consider suspending the state's ballot access rules due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In the Medium post, he revealed the other challenges he faced as he campaigned for the 24th district seat. Last year, he and his wife welcomed their second child — a son. He also struggled with weight gain and shared that he's "not proud of my outward appearance since leaving active duty."
Perhaps most notable is the revelation that he struggles to "find the time, resources and courage to access mental healthcare."
"It is difficult to put into words the things you feel after hanging up the uniform, but I feel them daily, and experience the guilt of living comfortably in Syracuse while my friends and former comrades-in-arms deploy into harm's way around the world," he wrote.
Misso, a U.S. Navy veteran, flew on combat missions in the Middle East. After leaving active duty, he returned to central New York and bought a home in Syracuse. In April 2019, he launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
After suspending his campaign Friday, Misso plans to distribute the funds raised by his congressional committee to other central New York candidates. He will assist John Mannion, a Democratic candidate running in the 50th state Senate District race. Mannion is running in the April 28 special election.
Misso also said he will support Scott Comegys, a Wayne County resident who is running for the 130th state Assembly District seat.
For now, he won't be endorsing either Dana Balter or Francis Conole — the two Democratic candidates remaining in the 24th district race. He told The Citizen that he spoke to both candidates by phone Friday morning and informed them of his decision. He also told them that he won't be endorsing a candidate yet, but explained how they could win his backing.
"Francis and Dana can earn my support the same way that they would earn it from anyone who lives in Wayne County right now and that is by showing up there, connecting with voters there and proving that they understand the lives of the folks who live there," Misso said. "I think that that is what it's going to take to win in November and that is what I want to see."
Regardless of whether he will endorse anyone before the June 23 primary, Misso said he will support the Democratic nominee.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.