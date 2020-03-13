Roger Misso ends campaign for Congress

Misso also said he will support Scott Comegys, a Wayne County resident who is running for the 130th state Assembly District seat.

For now, he won't be endorsing either Dana Balter or Francis Conole — the two Democratic candidates remaining in the 24th district race. He told The Citizen that he spoke to both candidates by phone Friday morning and informed them of his decision. He also told them that he won't be endorsing a candidate yet, but explained how they could win his backing.

"Francis and Dana can earn my support the same way that they would earn it from anyone who lives in Wayne County right now and that is by showing up there, connecting with voters there and proving that they understand the lives of the folks who live there," Misso said. "I think that that is what it's going to take to win in November and that is what I want to see."

Regardless of whether he will endorse anyone before the June 23 primary, Misso said he will support the Democratic nominee.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

