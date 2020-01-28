You are the owner of this article.
Roger Misso for Congress raises $120K to close 2019, enters election year with $130K

Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso answers a question during the Auburn/Cayuga NAACP and Indivisible Cayuga candidates forum at Auburn High School in August.

Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso raised more than $120,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, finishing the year with receipts totaling nearly $400,000 in his first run for political office. 

Misso, D-Syracuse, enters the 2020 election year with approximately $130,000 cash on hand, according to preliminary figures released by his campaign. More information about his quarterly filing wasn't available. The reports must be submitted to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the week. 

Last year, Misso received more than 2,000 donations from over 1,400 individual donors. Nearly three-quarters of the contributions were $100 or less, his campaign said. 

Misso pledged to not accept contributions from corporate political action committees, the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry. 

Misso's campaign also highlighted the endorsements he's received from residents of every county in the 24th Congressional District. He recently announced 20 endorsements, including the support of Ursula Rozum, who was the Green Party candidate for the 24th district seat in 2012. 

"I'm a small-town kid from the County Line Road," Misso said. "I was not raised in a wealthy family or in one with access to government and political connections. We are accomplishing all that we have through grassroots support and hard work, both of which will take us across the finish line next November." 

Balter, Misso and Francis Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination. Over the next few weeks, Democrats in three of the district's four counties will designate a candidate they believe has the best chance of defeating Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in November. 

Katko, R-Camillus, is seeking a fourth term in Congress. 

