Roger Misso for Congress raises $120K to close 2019, enters election year with $130K

Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso raised more than $120,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, finishing the year with receipts totaling nearly $400,000 in his first run for political office.

Misso, D-Syracuse, enters the 2020 election year with approximately $130,000 cash on hand, according to preliminary figures released by his campaign. More information about his quarterly filing wasn't available. The reports must be submitted to the Federal Election Commission by the end of the week.

Last year, Misso received more than 2,000 donations from over 1,400 individual donors. Nearly three-quarters of the contributions were $100 or less, his campaign said.

Misso pledged to not accept contributions from corporate political action committees, the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry.