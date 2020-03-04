Roger Misso has a plan for that: CNY candidate for Congress unveils platform

Misso's platform includes some of the traditional issues that receive attention from candidates, such as the economy, education and health care. But it also covers many subjects that tend to get overlooked in political campaigns.

Under the heading "Justice For Our Communities," Misso pledges to address institutional racism. One of the lead points is a commitment to "dismantle racism in government policy and ensure future legislation considers and mitigates the impact of racism, prejudice and bias on the many diverse communities of central New York."

Misso supports legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana, reducing mass incarceration and ending school disciplinary policies that studies have shown disproportionately affect students of color.

The platform also includes another section, "Hope For All People," that summarizes Misso's stances on ending family separation programs at the border, prohibiting the federal government from using public money to build a border wall, overturning the so-called "Muslim Ban" imposed by the Trump administration and passing legislation that provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Misso hopes his policy agenda shows 24th district voters that he's the most experienced Democratic candidate in the field.