Roger Misso has a plan for that: CNY candidate for Congress unveils platform

Roger Misso has a plan to address almost every major issue affecting central New Yorkers.
Misso, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District, unveiled a comprehensive platform Tuesday. His policy positions cover a wide range of issues — jobs and economic security, universal healthcare, climate change and the opioid crisis, to name a few.
The highlights of his platform: He supports a $15 minimum wage, universal child care, transitioning to a single-payer healthcare system, a carbon dividend paid by polluters, restoring the federal assault weapons ban, a pregnant mothers' bill of rights, a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision and equitable funding for public schools.
There are 17 planks on Misso's platform, with dozens of policy positions and proposals under each heading. In an interview with The Citizen, he said it's the product of conversations long before he was a candidate for Congress.
"I've got a lot of ideas and I think that there a lot of people who care a lot about specific policy areas," Misso said. "They deserve to see in their next member of Congress that I've given this a lot of thought and I'm ready to hit the ground running and get the job done in Congress."
Misso's platform includes some of the traditional issues that receive attention from candidates, such as the economy, education and health care. But it also covers many subjects that tend to get overlooked in political campaigns.
Under the heading "Justice For Our Communities," Misso pledges to address institutional racism. One of the lead points is a commitment to "dismantle racism in government policy and ensure future legislation considers and mitigates the impact of racism, prejudice and bias on the many diverse communities of central New York."
Misso supports legalizing and decriminalizing marijuana, reducing mass incarceration and ending school disciplinary policies that studies have shown disproportionately affect students of color.
The platform also includes another section, "Hope For All People," that summarizes Misso's stances on ending family separation programs at the border, prohibiting the federal government from using public money to build a border wall, overturning the so-called "Muslim Ban" imposed by the Trump administration and passing legislation that provides a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
Misso hopes his policy agenda shows 24th district voters that he's the most experienced Democratic candidate in the field.
"I understand the issues. I understand them because I grew up here," he said. "I understand them because I've lived these issues here in rural parts of the district. I didn't just come back here to run for Congress. I came back here to make a positive impact on the lives of folks."
Although he has policy positions on dozens of issues, Misso noted that his platform isn't a "static document." He welcomes feedback from voters.
"I know that I won't always agree with everybody and folks won't always agree with me, but I hope they know that they can always have a conversation with me," he said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.