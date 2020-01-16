Roger Misso nets 20 local endorsements in CNY race for Congress

One month before three Democratic committees meet to designate a candidate in the 24th Congressional District race, Roger Misso announced that he has been endorsed by 20 local Democrats.

Misso's supporters include Ursula Rozum, who was the Green Party candidate for this congressional seat in 2012. Rozum recently announced that she changed her party affiliation to support Misso, D-Syracuse, in the Democratic primary. Syracuse Common Councilor Rita Paniagua and Michael Kunzwiler, who served as an Oswego County legislator for 18 years and is a former chair of the Oswego County Democratic Committee.

Misso, a Red Creek native, received a few endorsements from Wayne County. His supporters include Kate Baranek, who ran for Walworth Town Council in 2019; Jennifer Evans, who serves as a Sodus Point village trustee; and Cody Phillips, a Walworth town councilor.

The lone Cayuga County endorser is Tom Turturo, who was the Democratic candidate for county district attorney in 2019.

"I am humbled and honored to earn support from elected officials and candidates who reflect the entire range of our diverse Democratic Party in central New York," Misso said. "I am especially proud to have support at each of the city, county, town and village levels."