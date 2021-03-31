 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Runoff election settles tie in Cayuga County village race
ELECTIONS

Runoff election settles tie in Cayuga County village race

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Early Voting

Poll worker Alice Clary waits for a voter at the Cato-Meridian town offices during early voting in June 2020. 

 The Citizen file

Voters this week settled the race for a village trustee seat in Meridian that had resulted in a tie.

Among a handful of area village elections held March 16, voters in Meridian reelected Mayor Donald Bratt Sr. with 27 votes. Bratt had run unopposed, but the race for a four-year term on the village board resulted in a tie, with Amed Perrotta and Theresa Hirsh each receiving 14 votes.

As a result of the tie, the village held a runoff election Tuesday, March 30,  and the village announced Wednesday that Hirsh won the race by a vote of 18 to 15.

Village elections across New York state were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 but returned to the normal schedule this year.

0
1
1
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Los Angeles to expand reopening as virus cases ease

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News