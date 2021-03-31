Runoff election settles tie in Cayuga County village race

Voters this week settled the race for a village trustee seat in Meridian that had resulted in a tie.
Among a handful of area village elections held March 16, voters in Meridian reelected Mayor Donald Bratt Sr. with 27 votes. Bratt had run unopposed, but the race for a four-year term on the village board resulted in a tie, with Amed Perrotta and Theresa Hirsh each receiving 14 votes.
As a result of the tie, the village held a runoff election Tuesday, March 30, and the village announced Wednesday that Hirsh won the race by a vote of 18 to 15.
Village elections across New York state were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 but returned to the normal schedule this year.