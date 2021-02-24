Ryan McMahon at House hearing: Provide federal aid directly to local governments

If the federal government wants to ensure localities receive aid, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon thinks they should bypass the state governments and give the money directly to the local governments.
McMahon testified at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing, which focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, covered various issues related to the health crisis. McMahon, who was invited to appear by U.S. Rep. John Katko, used his time to discuss the impact on local governments and the lack of direct federal aid to certain municipalities.
A COVID-19 relief measure approved last year included direct aid to local governments with at least 500,000 people. Because Onondaga County has less than 500,000 people, it did not receive direct assistance from the federal government. It was up to the states to allocate funds to local governments. In New York, that meant either the county didn't get aid or there was a delay in receiving the funding.
"Imagine if Nassau County didn't receive direct aid in the CARES Act the calls that you would've received from my counterparts," McMahon said, referring to the county represented by U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, who also serves on the House Homeland Security Committee.
Without federal assistance, McMahon explained that Onondaga County had to make $40 million in cuts to close the budget gap. Because of business closures, the county had a revenue shortfall that it needed to address.
After Katko, R-Camillus, asked McMahon about how federal funds are distributed, McMahon told him that the best method would be to distribute the money directly to the local governments.
"If the intention of the federal government is to get funding to local health departments in an emergency, the easiest way to do that is to get the funding to us," he said.
McMahon also expressed frustration with how the vaccine rollout has been handled. He understands that supply has limited the allotments each state receives. But as many health officials in New York have highlighted, counties have plans for mass vaccinations.
There are some vaccine doses provided to local governments. But the state has its own mass vaccination clinics, including one at the New York State Fairgrounds, and pharmacies have been tasked with vaccinating people age 65 and older.
"We believe we should've taken a larger role in that and we still think we can," McMahon said, adding that they are best positioned to vaccinate people in most vulnerable communities because they know "better than anyone else because we work with them every day."
Katko wanted McMahon to testify to highlight the impact of the pandemic on smaller communities. He believes there has been more attention focused on how the virus is affecting larger cities and municipalities.
But, as he said in his opening statement, COVID-19 has taken a toll in his district, which includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus western Oswego County. There have been more than 45,000 confirmed cases in his district. Over 800 people died of COVID-19.
"I would argue that the pandemic has had an equal or even larger impact on our smaller cities and more rural communities," he said. "I want to urge all those working on the response to the pandemic not to forget about the impact this deadly virus is having on communities such as Syracuse, Auburn, Oswego and many, many others."
