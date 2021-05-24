 Skip to main content
Sampson in Seneca County selected as site of first NY state veterans cemetery
breaking

Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1

The New York state flag flies near one section of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Seneca County. 

 Robert Harding, The Citizen

New York's first state veterans cemetery will be in Seneca County. 

A nine-member selection committee voted Monday to designate Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery as a state veterans cemetery. The vote was unanimous in support of the Seneca County site. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

