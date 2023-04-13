Sarah Klee Hood hopes the second time is the charm as she seeks the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams in the 22nd Congressional District.

Klee Hood, an Air Force veteran and DeWitt town councilor, launched her 2024 campaign on Thursday. She released a video highlighting her grassroots approach as she makes her pitch to voters in the 22nd district, which includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

In 2022, Klee Hood was one of four Democrats — Francis Conole, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts were the others — who sought the party's nomination in the newly drawn congressional district. Conole, who had the party's backing and outraised his fellow Democrats, won the primary with 10,971 votes. But Klee Hood finished a close second with 9,790 votes.

"We had a really strong showing and I think if we had just a couple more weeks, the outcome may have been different," Klee Hood told The Citizen in an interview Thursday.

Klee Hood says she learned a lot during her first campaign. One takeaway was the role of money in politics. Conole raised more than $1 million and spent over $700,000 before the primary. He also received outside support from a political action committee funded by Sam Bankman-Fried, who has since been charged with federal crimes after the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX.

Conole's campaign, along with the Bankman-Fried-backed PAC, outspent Klee Hood by a huge margin. Before the primary, she reported raising $105,000 and loaned her campaign $27,300. Her campaign spent $114,000.

While Klee Hood could not match Conole's fundraising, she says her success was due to connecting with voters in central New York — something she thinks is missing from politics and public service today. Even though Conole won the primary, the victory was largely due to his support in Onondaga County. In Madison and Oneida counties, Klee Hood was the top vote-getter.

Conole lost to Williams, R-Sennett, in the general election. The results of that election were similar to the primary. Conole won Onondaga County, but Williams won Madison and Oneida counties.

"Democrats (outnumber) Republicans in this district. It should have been a Democrat in this seat last cycle," Klee Hood said. "That just goes to show the strength of getting into the communities, meeting everybody versus solely focusing on the heavily populated areas such as Onondaga and Syracuse. That's what we did. We're simply looking to build on that more and consolidating Onondaga behind us is a top priority as well."

Klee Hood will highlight her central New York roots during the campaign. She attended Chittenango High School and now lives in DeWitt, Onondaga County. She served in the Air Force, worked at Saab Sensis and held a leadership post at the Syracuse Tech Garden.

Her platform will focus on what she describes as quality-of-life issues, including health care, child care and paid family leave. Abortion rights and women's rights are also high on her list.

She has heard from voters concerned about potential cuts to Social Security, so protecting that program is a priority.

Now that she has officially launched her second campaign, Klee Hood hopes the early start will allow her to build a campaign war chest.

"We're letting folks know that we're here," she said. "I'm doing the things that I need to do to ensure that I'm increasing my network to position us. We performed very well despite the odds being against us last cycle. We got everything that we need and I'm shoring up the fundraising on my side to complete that picture."

The 22nd district race is a top target for Democrats in 2024. House Majority PAC, a Democratic super PAC, has already pledged to spend $45 million to flip House seats, including NY-22, in New York.