In more than nine months as a congressional candidate in the 2022 election cycle, Sarah Klee Hood raised $117,000 from individual donors.

One week into her 2024 campaign for Congress, she has already topped that mark.

Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, announced Thursday that she has raised more than $118,000 from over 1,500 donors. The average online donation was $39.10, according to her campaign.

"Since announcing my campaign, I've been honored by the major grassroots support I've seen from every corner of NY-22, New York and the entire country," she said. "Central New York is tired of MAGA politics and anti-choice and anti-Social Security politicians."

The early fundraising success is important for Klee Hood, who struggled to raise funds in a crowded Democratic primary last year. Francis Conole, who was endorsed by local Democratic committees in the 22nd Congressional District, raised more than $1 million and spent over $700,000 before the primary. The figures dwarfed what Klee Hood and two other Democrats, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts, raised and spent in the primary election.

Despite the financial disadvantage, Klee Hood finished 1,181 votes behind Conole in the Democratic primary. While Conole won Onondaga County, Klee Hood was the top vote-getter in Madison and Oneida counties.

Klee Hood is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams. Williams, R-Sennett, defeated Conole in the general election.

Williams opened his 2024 reelection campaign by raising more than $500,000, with donations from top House Republicans, namely Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and major GOP donors, including Harlan Crow.