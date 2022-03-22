Sarah Klee Hood wants to be champion for CNY families in Congress

Sarah Klee Hood is a working mother and an elected official, two traits that she believes put her in a strong position as she vies to represent central New York in Congress.

Klee Hood is one of seven Democrats seeking the party's nomination in the 22nd Congressional District. She is a DeWitt town councilor, an Air Force veteran and senior director of operations at the Syracuse Tech Garden.

As a mother of two children, Klee Hood told The Citizen she ran for Congress to be a "champion for working families."

"How can you know our issues if you aren't living here or if you just moved back?" she said. "I'm here. I've got a stake in the game. My kids are at public school. I'm already invested in the community through public service. I'm paying taxes. I've got a mortgage. This is it for us. If I'm finding there's challenges, I can't be the only one."

Her priorities include advocating for single-payer health care. As an Air Force veteran, she is aware of how a single-payer system can work. Not having to pay co-pays or worry about various thresholds for hospital stays or other services is a "weight lifted off your shoulders," she said.

Klee Hood also views a single-payer system as a way to shift from a reactive to proactive health care approach.

"Single-payer is going to help drive down costs because it's going to change the way we practice medicine," she said, adding that overhauling prescription drug prices is also a priority.

Child care is among Klee Hood's priorities. While serving in the Air Force, she benefited from programs that offered minimum care days of 10 hours and factored in parents' commutes from home to work. The child care facilities provided U.S. Department of Agriculture-based diets and the service was capped at less than 15% of the family's adjusted gross income.

She thinks the federal government should take a two-pronged approach to addressing child care needs. For families, they need to ensure that families can afford child care so that they can participate in the workforce. She also wants child care facilities to have the funding needed to overcome any significant changes in enrollment.

"It's really expensive to operate these facilities and there's red tape all around for good reason. These are children at stake here," she said. "But they're not making a significant profit margin over the top, particularly when you consider where their overhead is going (to pay staff and comply with regulations). When issues like COVID come up and enrollment goes down, these facilities can't afford to operate anymore because their basic income is gone."

Klee Hood also highlighted the need to address workforce development-related issues. At the Syracuse Tech Garden, one of her areas of focus is workforce development — part of a portfolio that covers environmental policy, technology development and funding options, she said. Specifically, she is having conversations with stakeholders about how workforce development will look with the shift to a green economy.

A starting point: She thinks that central New Yorkers need to stop thinking that the jobs of yesteryear, primarily those in the manufacturing industry, are coming back. There will be manufacturing jobs, she adds, but they will likely be different than production jobs in factories. There could be jobs maintaining a solar or wind farm, or maintaining hydrogen banks.

To aid that shift, Klee Hood supports ensuring that community colleges and trade schools are affordable.

"We have some critical job markets, such as teaching, nursing, (technology sector jobs) that we know we're at a loss but we're not meeting the moment," she said. One way to fill those openings is to offer degree programs or trade certifications at low or no cost. She thinks that could help boost workforce development.

The digital divide, she said, is also an issue affecting workforce development. The lack of broadband access is one part of that. There are pockets of the region that have little or no broadband service available. But she thinks there is another part of the digital divide. Some people may only access the internet on their phones. If a job application can't be accessed on a mobile device, she said, it's a missed opportunity.

There is a crowded primary field for the Democratic nomination in the 22nd district. Francis Conole is considered the front-runner because he won the support of a few party organizations, including the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees. Josh Riley has the Working Families Party's endorsement.

Former state Assemblyman Sam Roberts and Chol Majok, a Syracuse city councilor, are in the race. Vanessa Fajans-Turner and Steven Holden round out the candidate list.

Unlike a majority of the candidates, Klee Hood was in the race before the congressional district maps were redrawn. The new district gives Democrats a 50,000-voter advantage over Republicans, making it likely that the winner of the primary will be the district's next congressional representative.

"When we look at what each candidate brings to the table, I think I have the most robust offering, priority being I'm here working for families already," she said. "I am a veteran. I understand service before self. I'm an elected official. I've won before. I get the needs of people ... We need someone who understands the local issues and champion them at the federal level."

Candidates are circulating petitions to be eligible for the primary ballot. They must collect 1,250 valid signatures to qualify for the June 28 primary election.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

