Although there is more than a year to go until the 2024 election in the 22nd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Sarah Klee Hood has been endorsed by more than 50 central New York leaders and a notable U.S. senator.

Klee Hood's endorsers include U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat. Duckworth, like Klee Hood, is a military veteran. She served as a helicopter pilot in the Iraq War.

"As a fellow working mom and veteran, I know she's got what it takes to win this swing district and take back the House," Duckworth said in a statement. "I look forward to working with her to protect veterans, Social Security and women's rights."

Duckworth's endorsement followed Klee Hood's announcement that more than 50 central New York activists and elected officials are supporting her House bid. Former congressional candidates are among the supporters, including Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Eric Kingson and Juanita Perez-Williams.

The elected officials supporting Klee Hood, D-DeWitt, hail from the two largest counties, Onondaga and Oneida, in the 22nd district. The list includes Manlius Supervisor John Deer, DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michelanko and Oneida County Legislator Caroline Reale.

"As a working mom and veteran, they know I have what it takes to beat NY-22's anti-choice and anti-Social Security incumbent and I'm proud to stand with them," Klee Hood said in a statement.

Klee Hood launched her second congressional campaign in April. She first ran for Congress in 2022 and finished second in a four-way primary for the Democratic nomination.

In her first week as a candidate in this election cycle, she raised $118,000 — more than she raised from individual donors in her initial campaign for Congress.

A second Democrat entered the race this week. Clem Harris, a Utica University professor and former aide to ex-Gov. David Paterson, is seeking the party's nomination in the 22nd district.

The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Cayuga County Republican.