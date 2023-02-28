Brian Scanlan, a retired Auburn firefighter, is looking to continue his career in public service by running for a countywide office.

Scanlan has been endorsed by the Cayuga County Democratic Committee to run for county clerk. He is aiming to succeed Sue Dwyer, a Republican, who has served nearly 20 years as county clerk. Dwyer announced in December that she will not seek another term this year.

A lifelong county resident, Scanlan was an Auburn firefighter for nearly 25 years. In that role, he was the fire department's representative on several local committees and served on a county emergency communications panel during the installation of the new radio system.

Scanlan praised Dwyer and her staff for providing "services with integrity" to Cayuga County residents.

"I have an earnest desire to continue and build upon that," he said.

Dia Carabajal, chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, thinks Scanlan would be a great county clerk.

"He brings his lifelong of public service to the table," she said. "I feel he's going to be a very strong candidate."

With Scanlan's candidacy, there will likely be a contested race for county clerk for the first time in 20 years. Dwyer ran unopposed in the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 elections. When she was first elected in 2003, she defeated Democratic candidate Bob Hunter and Conservative Sam DeRosa.

After Dwyer announced her retirement, Legislator Chris Petrus, a Republican, said he will run for county clerk this year. No other candidates have publicly announced whether they are running for clerk.

The first step for the candidates is to circulate petitions to qualify for the ballot. The petitioning period began Tuesday and will continue through March. Petitions must be filed in early April.