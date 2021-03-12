Schumer and Gillibrand, New York's U.S. senators, want Cuomo to resign

That changed on Friday. At least 15 members of New York's Democratic congressional delegation released statements calling on Cuomo to resign. The members include U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Congressional Republicans agree that Cuomo should resign. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents central New York, thinks the governor should step down. If he doesn't, he supports an impeachment investigation.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will launch an impeachment inquiry. A simple majority of the 150-seat Assembly is needed to impeach the governor. If he is impeached, he will face a trial involving the state Senate and Court of Appeals. A two-thirds supermajority is needed to convict the governor and remove him from office.

During the trial, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would serve as acting governor. She would replace Cuomo if he is convicted.

Cuomo has denied the allegations against him and repeatedly said he won't resign.

"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully," he said. "But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period. I won't speculate about people's possible motives."

