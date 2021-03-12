Schumer and Gillibrand, New York's U.S. senators, want Cuomo to resign

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
New York's U.S. senators released a joint statement Friday afternoon after more than a dozen other members of the state's Democratic congressional delegation said the three-term governor should step down as six women accuse him of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct.
"Confronting and overcoming the COVID crisis requires sure and steady leadership," said Gillibrand and Schumer, both of whom are Democrats. "We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign."
Before Friday, Gillibrand and Schumer said they supported an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. New York Attorney General Letitia James opened the investigation and named two attorneys — Anne Clark, a prominent employment discrimination attorney, and Joon Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney — to lead the inquiry.
But Gillibrand and Schumer did not call on Cuomo to resign. U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice was the first New York Democratic member of Congress who said the governor should step down.
That changed on Friday. At least 15 members of New York's Democratic congressional delegation released statements calling on Cuomo to resign. The members include U.S. Reps. Yvette Clarke, Carolyn Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Congressional Republicans agree that Cuomo should resign. U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents central New York, thinks the governor should step down. If he doesn't, he supports an impeachment investigation.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Thursday that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will launch an impeachment inquiry. A simple majority of the 150-seat Assembly is needed to impeach the governor. If he is impeached, he will face a trial involving the state Senate and Court of Appeals. A two-thirds supermajority is needed to convict the governor and remove him from office.
During the trial, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would serve as acting governor. She would replace Cuomo if he is convicted.
Cuomo has denied the allegations against him and repeatedly said he won't resign.
"Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully," he said. "But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period. I won't speculate about people's possible motives."
