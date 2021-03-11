Schumer: Auburn center will benefit from $32B program to boost COVID-19 vaccine sites

Jessica Soule, director of strategic partnerships at East Hill Medical Center, said Thursday that the center has administered more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine. There is another clinic planned for Friday at Auburn High School.

"We hope that having a more steady supply of vaccines will allow us to better reach our patients and local residents, and continue to support our ability to serve our community," Soule said. "As a federally qualified health center, serving the community is a vital part of what we do."

Soule added that East Hill wants to expand its home-based vaccination program. With its participation in this federal program, they will have a supply to be able to follow through on those plans.

The allocations, according to Schumer, will be in addition to the doses sent to the facilities by New York state. The exact allocation figures will be announced in the coming days, his office said.

"We've heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to 'normal'," Schumer said. "With this announcement of more vaccines and the sites poised to open up, New York is positioned to get more shots in arms, especially in areas where COVID has hit the hardest."

