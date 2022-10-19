 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Schumer boosts Democratic U.S. Senate candidates as he leads NY reelection bid

  • 0
Biden

President Joe Biden listens as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks before Biden signs the "CHIPS and Science Act of 2022" during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

As polls show Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has a double-digit lead in his bid for a fifth term, he is using his campaign war chest to support Democrats in competitive U.S. Senate races. 

Two polls released on Tuesday show Schumer, D-N.Y., leads Republican challenger Joe Pinion by at least 12 points. A Quinnipiac University poll found Schumer is up 54 to 42%, while a Siena College poll showed Schumer leading by 20 points, 57 to 37%. 

In the Quinnipiac poll, Schumer has a 90-point advantage with Democrats (94 to 4%). Pinion leads with Republicans, 88 to 11%, and has an eight-point lead, 50 to 42%, among independents. 

A majority of voters (51%) have a favorable view of Schumer, while 26% said they have a positive opinion of Pinion. 

The Siena College poll offers a different snapshot of the race. Schumer and Pinion have big leads among voters in their own parties, but it's Schumer who has an eight-point lead (51 to 43%) with independent voters. 

People are also reading…

Federal Election Commission records indicate that Schumer has invested in his own reelection bid — a sign he's not taking anything for granted despite being considered a safe incumbent. His campaign spent $4 million in the third quarter, with media buys being the largest expense. He has released nine campaign commercials, including one highlighting his work on a semiconductor chips bill that led to Micron selecting Onondaga County as the site of a new manufacturing plant. 

Aside from operating expenditures, Schumer's campaign provided more than $15 million to Democratic candidates and groups across the country.

The New York Democrat transferred $5 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and donated $1 million each to joint fundraising committees supporting Democratic Senate candidates in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. There were also $500,000 donations to joint fundraising accounts for candidates in Arizona, Colorado and Washington. 

Schumer, who raised $1.3 million in the third quarter, has $20 million left in the bank. Pinion raked in $146,477 and spent $164,093. He has $7,533 cash on hand. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Shipwrecks can affect the ocean for decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News