Schumer boosts Democratic U.S. Senate candidates as he leads NY reelection bid

As polls show Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has a double-digit lead in his bid for a fifth term, he is using his campaign war chest to support Democrats in competitive U.S. Senate races.

Two polls released on Tuesday show Schumer, D-N.Y., leads Republican challenger Joe Pinion by at least 12 points. A Quinnipiac University poll found Schumer is up 54 to 42%, while a Siena College poll showed Schumer leading by 20 points, 57 to 37%.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Schumer has a 90-point advantage with Democrats (94 to 4%). Pinion leads with Republicans, 88 to 11%, and has an eight-point lead, 50 to 42%, among independents.

A majority of voters (51%) have a favorable view of Schumer, while 26% said they have a positive opinion of Pinion.

The Siena College poll offers a different snapshot of the race. Schumer and Pinion have big leads among voters in their own parties, but it's Schumer who has an eight-point lead (51 to 43%) with independent voters.

Federal Election Commission records indicate that Schumer has invested in his own reelection bid — a sign he's not taking anything for granted despite being considered a safe incumbent. His campaign spent $4 million in the third quarter, with media buys being the largest expense. He has released nine campaign commercials, including one highlighting his work on a semiconductor chips bill that led to Micron selecting Onondaga County as the site of a new manufacturing plant.

Aside from operating expenditures, Schumer's campaign provided more than $15 million to Democratic candidates and groups across the country.

The New York Democrat transferred $5 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and donated $1 million each to joint fundraising committees supporting Democratic Senate candidates in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. There were also $500,000 donations to joint fundraising accounts for candidates in Arizona, Colorado and Washington.

Schumer, who raised $1.3 million in the third quarter, has $20 million left in the bank. Pinion raked in $146,477 and spent $164,093. He has $7,533 cash on hand.